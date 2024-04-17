Honda Ye: next-gen EV series unveiled for China

Honda has revealed its latest venture into the electric vehicle (EV) market with the debut of its 'Ye Series,' during a press event in Beijing.

This new lineup includes the Ye P7 and Ye S7 models, alongside the unveiling of the Ye GT Concept, a precursor to future electrified models.

These new EVs are set to headline at the Auto China show later this month.

Evolving with electrification

Honda's expansion in China continues with the introduction of its next-generation EVs, adding to its existing e:N Series.

The Ye Series, deriving its name from a Chinese character that means "shine brilliantly," embodies Honda's aim to empower drivers to express their individuality and passion for driving.

As part of Honda's broader strategy, the Ye Series will see a total of six models launched by 2027.

Each model carries the Japanese carmaker's new "H mark" logo first seen on its global 0 Series concepts. China being the debut market for this logo shows Honda's commitment to the country's rapidly evolving EV market.

Design and performance

Honda Ye P7

The newly unveiled Ye P7 and Ye S7 are built on a bespoke EV platform, developed exclusively for these models.

Buyers will have a choice between single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor four-wheel drive configurations, both designed to enhance what Honda describes as the "joy of driving".

The rear-wheel-drive model promises sporty handling, while the four-wheel drive variant offers high power and responsive control tailored for dynamic driving.

Honda Ye S7

Inside, the vehicles boast a spacious cabin with advanced LED emission patterns that adapt to the onboard AI assistant's activities, enhancing the driving experience with a futuristic ambience.

The design philosophy behind the Ye P7 focuses on seamless sophistication, whereas the Ye S7 aims to evoke emotion, appealing to the aesthetics of the future-minded driver.

Honda Ye GT Concept

The Ye GT Concept, intended to represent Honda's vision for future EVs in China, features a wide and hunkered-down silhouette characteristic of grand touring vehicles.

The driver's cockpit is designed to offer an immersive driving experience, reminiscent of a racecar setting.

The passenger side is equally impressive, with a pioneering far-focus display that offers a cinematic viewing experience, akin to a private theatre.

While we can't expect Honda's new Ye EV series to launch outside China, its arrival indicates Honda's increasingly aggressive electrification strategy. This might pay off with new models for the global market sooner rather than later.