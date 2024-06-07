GMSV teases 2024 Silverado lineup ahead of Fieldays debut

General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) is set to make a grand entrance at this year's National Agricultural Fieldays in Hamilton, showcasing the complete portfolio of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado utes under the theme 'Live Big. Truck It'.

First public display in NZ

For the first time, New Zealanders will have the opportunity to see all three new variants of the MY24 Silverado lineup together.

This includes the Silverado 1500 LTZ Premium, 1500 ZR2 and the 2500 HD LTZ.

The GMSV stand, designed with a cosy winter log cabin aesthetic, will provide a welcoming atmosphere complete with a fireplace to fend off the Mystery Creek chill.

Mad Mike crashes the party

Adding to the excitement, GMSV's new Brand Ambassador, national drift racing legend Mad Mike Whiddett, will be present to meet fans on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, from 12 PM to 3 PM.

Visitors can look forward to engaging with Mad Mike, known for his dynamic motorsport presence while exploring the impressive new truck range.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado

Jess Bala, Managing Director of GM Australia & New Zealand, highlighted the significant improvements in the new models, stating, “The latest model to launch in the GMSV portfolio, the new Model Year 2024 Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty LTZ, is a significant step up compared with the previous model and features a swathe of enhancements with a focus on towing technology and comfort."

The Silverado 2500 HD LTZ is particularly noteworthy, equipped with a 6.6-litre Duramax Turbo Diesel V8 engine, delivering 350kW/1322Nm.

This powerhouse is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The model also boasts an array of technological advancements, including a technology package with a rear camera mirror, multi-colour head-up Display, and 360-degree HD camera views.

Inside, the new Silverado models showcase a redesigned, refined interior featuring Jet Black leather-appointed seats, a power sunroof and a Bose audio system.

Performance and safety upgrades

Safety is paramount in the MY24 Silverado lineup, with features like adaptive cruise control, available even when towing, and an automatic rear locking differential.

The advanced trailering tech and diesel exhaust brake further enhance the vehicle's functionality and safety during demanding tasks.

Pricing and availability

The MY24 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Premium is priced at $146,500, while the 1500 ZR2 comes in at $153,000.

The 2500 HD LTZ, the pinnacle of the lineup, is priced at $175,000. Prices include GST but exclude dealer delivery and on-road costs. Catch these new models in the metal at Fieldays next week.