Geneva Motor Show to end after 119 years

The iconic Geneva International Motor Show, a staple in the auto industry for over a century, is coming to an end.

Organisers cited dwindling interest and challenging market conditions as key factors in their decision to discontinue the event.

The final decision

Alexandre de Senarclens, president of the Comité permanent du Salon International de l'Automobile Foundation, expressed his regret over the closure. "It is extremely regrettable," he remarked.

"However, it has to be said that the lack of interest shown by manufacturers in the Geneva Salon in a difficult industry context, the competition from the Paris and Munich shows which are favoured by their domestic industry, and the investment levels required to maintain such a show, sound the final blow for a future edition."

A storied past

Ferrari 375 MM at the 1954 Geneva Show

First held in 1905, the Geneva International Motor Show became renowned for its pivotal role in new vehicle launches, especially within Europe.

At its zenith, the show attracted over 120 exhibitors. However, recent years have seen it overshadowed by larger, more popular shows in Munich and Beijing.

Challenges and decline

The show's decline was exacerbated by the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite attempts to revitalise the event, including a proposed "fresh start" this spring, the efforts fell short.

The latest edition managed to draw only 168,000 visitors, missing the target of 200,000, and featured just one major European carmaker, Renault, alongside several Chinese manufacturers.

Looking forward

Recognising that the European market conditions are "not conducive to the success of future editions," the organisers have decided to cease the Geneva show. However, there are still plans to host the Qatar edition of the show in November 2025.

This marks the end of an era for the Geneva International Motor Show, an influential event that has left an indelible mark on the car world.