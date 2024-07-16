Ford SuperVan 4.2 electrifies with Goodwood Hillclimb win

Ford's formidable SuperVan 4.2, a 1043kW electric titan, has claimed victory at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb.

The bespoke racing van, piloted by decorated French driver Romain Dumas, secured the win with a blazing 43.98-second run up the iconic 1.86km course.

SuperVan's reign continues

This triumph adds another chapter to the SuperVan's motorsport successes, building upon its impressive performance in the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, where it clocked a time of 8 minutes and 47.682 seconds.

It also made an appearance at this year's Bathurst 12 Hour, showing off the same unique blend of immense power and aerodynamic prowess that proved to be a winning formula on the challenging Goodwood terrain.

'Project Midnight' takes second

Subar WRX STI Project Midnight

Subaru's 'Project Midnight' WRX STI, boasting a modified 500kW flat-four engine, emerged as the SuperVan's closest competitor.

Despite a strong qualifying run of 45.1 seconds, the WRX STI ultimately crossed the finish line with a time of 46.07 seconds, a mere two seconds behind the victorious electric van.

The Sunday Shootout at Goodwood featured a diverse array of high-performance vehicles, including the American-made Czinger 21C, a Ford Puma WRC car and a modified Nissan R32 Skyline GT-R.

However, none could match the sheer speed and agility of Ford's electric behemoth.

While the SuperVan 4.2's time falls short of the outright hillclimb record of 39.08 seconds, its victory highlights the growing capabilities of EVs in motorsport.

With its innovative design, potent powertrain and this most recent win at Goodwood, the Ford SuperVan 4.2 has solidified its position as a formidable force in the world of competitive racing.