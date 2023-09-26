The Ford Ranger has been getting a lot of attention lately. Mere days ago, Ford announced a hybridised Ranger for New Zealand and other markets. The tactical Ranger FG-P that can run on jet fuel also recently became available for military and high-risk users.

But Ford's midsize ute also attracts builders and enthusiasts, acting as a blank canvas for their wildest creations. Ricardo, the renowned engineering consulting company with a knack for automotive innovation, has unveiled its latest creation: the Ford Ranger HEX 6x6.

Ricardo Ford Ranger HEX 6x6

Ricardo's HEX system is a bolt-on upgrade designed to transform the already formidable Ford Ranger into an off-road behemoth. The most striking modification is the addition of an extra axle, turning this pickup truck into a 6x6 powerhouse. But the changes don't stop there; the HEX upgrade aims to increase both payload capacity and off-road capability.

The modified Ford Ranger HEX 6x6 can now handle payloads of up to a staggering 3800kg. That figure is more than the standard Ranger (958kg to 1271kg), F-150 (1501kg), and even the F-350 (3560kg).

Ricardo achieved this remarkable payload increase with a De Dion rear suspension setup that is both weight-efficient and robust. This system allows for the decoupling of the suspension and drive systems, providing exceptional flexibility. Different drive units can be used or removed, offering customization options to meet various needs.

Additionally, for those who don't require the full 6x6 setup, Ricardo hints at a 6x4 variant with a "lazy" axle that maintains the impressive payload capacity.

Another key feature of the Ranger HEX is its regenerative braking system, which feeds energy into a battery pack during deceleration. This system helps mitigate performance losses when the truck is carrying heavy payloads. The electric drive unit, delivering an extra 210kW, supplements the power from Ford's 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine.

To simplify maintenance and repairs, Ricardo has housed all high-voltage components in a single enclosure, ensuring this 6x6 beast remains reliable and serviceable.

Notably, Ricardo designed the HEX system as an easy-to-install upgrade for the Ranger, requiring no alterations to the base vehicle. This means that owners can choose to remove the system and transfer it to another vehicle without compromising the original integrity of their Ranger.

Ricardo hasn't revealed pricing, but you might shell out another $60k or more on top of the Ranger's price.