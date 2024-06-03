First-ever Bentley to win Le Mans returns for 2024 event

An entire century ago, John Duff and Frank Clement embarked on an extraordinary journey from Brooklands Circuit aboard the iconic Bentley 3 Litre Sport, becoming only the second-ever Le Mans winners and the very first to win with a Bentley.

Their triumph at the 24-hour endurance race at Le Mans immortalised the racers and their vehicle, establishing the Bentley 3 Litre Sport as a legend in motorsport history.

Retracing the legendary route

1924 24 Hours of Le Mans

In a tribute to this historic victory, the Bentley 3 Litre Sport (which also triumphed in 1927) will once again undertake the journey from Brooklands to Le Mans.

Partnering with the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), Vintage Bentley is set to recreate this epic voyage. The 1924 Bentley 3 Litre Sport, the very car that clinched the Le Mans victory, will lead the way in this centennial celebration.

Setting off from Brooklands Circuit, the Bentley 3 Litre Sport will travel across the Channel to France. The route will traverse scenic towns and cities, including Boulogne, Berck, Dieppe, Rouen, Evreux, Mortagne and Mamers before finally reaching Le Mans.

Leading the way

Bentley 3 Litre Sport

This historic return journey will culminate with the Bentley 3 Litre Sport leading the procession at the end of the Saturday scrutineering session.

The procession will feature nine hypercars, one LMP2, and seven LMGT3s, with the Bentley 3 Litre Sport at the forefront, driving through the streets of Le Mans City Centre.

Following this grand entrance, the Bentley will be showcased at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Museum from June 9, allowing enthusiasts and visitors to admire this piece of motoring history.

The Bentley 3 Litre Sport will be a central feature throughout the Le Mans race weekend from June 14 to 16. Vintage Bentley has hinted at more details to be announced, promising an exciting celebration for vintage car and motorsport history enthusiasts.