Ferrari's first EV confirmed for 2025

Ferrari is accelerating into the electric era with confirmation that its first all-electric vehicle (EV) will debut in late 2025.

The news comes directly from Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, who recently revealed to Autocar that test drivers have already logged thousands of kilometres in prototype versions of the EV.

Test drives and anticipation

While Vigna remained tight-lipped about specific details, he affirmed that the EV will be unveiled late next year, with sales expected to commence sometime in 2026.

This timeline aligns with recent sightings of camouflaged Ferrari prototypes undergoing testing around Maranello in Italy.

Although the prototypes have been seen sporting modified Maserati Levante bodies, it's unclear whether the final production model will share any resemblance to the SUV.

Winning over Ferrari fans

Vigna expressed confidence that the electric Ferrari will captivate both loyal brand enthusiasts and tech-savvy newcomers.

He emphasised the multifaceted appeal of a Ferrari, stating to Autocar, "People buy a Ferrari because when they buy a Ferrari, they have a lot of fun. They don't buy a Ferrari because A, B, C, D or a single element. It's a combination of things. When we do electric cars, we will produce them in the right way."

Pricing and Ferrari's future

Ferrari Purosangue

While speculation abounds regarding the EV's price, a Reuters report last month suggested it could start at well over £400,000 (currently around NZ$850,000).

Vigna declined to comment on the report, stating that the price will likely be finalised closer to the launch date. He also reiterated Ferrari's commitment to offering a diverse range of models, including internal combustion, hybrid and all-electric options.