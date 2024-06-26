Ferrari's first EV arrives in 2025 and could cost over $800k

Ferrari is set to unveil its first fully electric vehicle (EV) by the end of 2025, bringing the Italian luxury carmaker firmly into the future.

Recent reports indicate this highly anticipated and yet unnamed model is expected to carry a price tag of over US$500,000 (approximately NZ$800,000), reflecting its premium positioning in the market.

Untapped performance

Ferrari Purosangue

Ferrari's first EV promises to deliver and perhaps exceed the high performance and driving thrills synonymous with the brand.

While specific technical details are still under wraps, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has indicated that the vehicle will be a "true Ferrari" in every aspect.

This includes maintaining the brand's hallmark attributes such as exceptional acceleration, precise handling and an exhilarating driving experience​ largely absent from the mass car market.

The EV is anticipated to feature advanced electric powertrain technology, possibly delivering over 750kW, putting it slightly ahead of hybrid predecessors such as the SF90 Stradale and in direct competition with high-performance all-electric models like the Porsche Taycan and the Tesla Model S Plaid.

It is also expected to offer a substantial range, likely exceeding 450km on a single charge, ensuring it retains some practicality for both everyday driving and high-speed pursuits​.

Design evolution

Ferrari's debut EV will maintain the brand's iconic design language, blending aerodynamics with aggressive styling cues under handbuilt craftsmanship.

The interior will feature top-notch materials and a modern infotainment system, ensuring seamless luxury.

Notably, the EV will include features that replicate the auditory thrill traditionally associated with Ferrari's combustion engines.

This innovation, likely through advanced sound engineering, will ensure the driving experience remains quintessentially Ferrari​.

Competition and market impact

Ferrari's entry into the EV market comes at a time when competition in the high-end EV segment is intensifying.

Rivals such as Lamborghini and Porsche are also advancing their electric vehicle offerings. Lamborghini plans to launch its first fully electric model, the Lanzador, by 2028, while Porsche revealed the updated Taycan in February​.

Despite the competition, Ferrari is confident in its product.

Vigna has emphasised that the brand's first EV is progressing faster than anticipated, with the new electric supercar factory in Maranello, Italy, becoming fully operational this week.

This facility will be crucial in producing electric motors, inverters and batteries, positioning Ferrari at the forefront of luxury EV manufacturing​.

With close to a year and a half before launch, Ferrari is deep in the process of perfecting its $800k all-electric contender.