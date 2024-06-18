Ferrari F40 turns 40: celebrating a legend

Look how fast time flies. It has been 40 years since Ferrari started work on the iconic F40, a supercar that redefined the auto industry.

Unveiled to commemorate the Ferrari brand's 40th anniversary, the F40 not only overshadowed its predecessor, the GTO, but also emerged as a benchmark for V8-powered sports cars focused on raw speed and lightweight construction.

The end of an era

One of the F40’s most remarkable distinctions is that it was the final Ferrari personally approved by Enzo Ferrari.

Interestingly, when it debuted, it faced a mixed reception. Its primary rival, the Porsche 959, featured more advanced technology, superior acceleration due to its all-wheel-drive system and enhanced safety measures.

In contrast, the F40’s more utilitarian design demanded significant respect from its drivers, as its immense power without modern safety aids could easily lead to mishaps for the unwary.

Pure driving experience

The F40's lack of advanced technology was offset by its unparalleled driving experience. At its heart was a high-revving, twin-turbo 2.9-litre V8 engine producing 352kW/577 Nm.

This power output enabled the F40 to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds and achieve a top speed of 324km/h. While impressive, the AWD Porsche 959 S surpassed it with a 0-100km/h time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 339km/h.

The thrill of simplicity

Photo / CC 3.0 BY / Foolishfish

Despite Porsche's superior performance metrics, the F40's charm lay in its simplicity and the raw, unadulterated driving experience it offered.

Eschewing the high-tech features of its competitors, the F40 focused on delivering a pure connection between driver and machine.

Renowned automotive designer Gordon Murray, the mind behind the McLaren F1 and T.50, lauded the F40's lightweight construction using composites, Kevlar and a tubular steel frame.

This lightweight build, combined with a minimalist interior focused on function over comfort, made the F40 a true driver's car, transmitting every nuance of the road to the driver.

An enduring legacy

While not as refined as some 1980s supercars, the Ferrari F40 solidified its legacy among Ferrari enthusiasts and motoring purists.

Its thrilling performance and raw driving dynamics ensure that the F40 remains a celebrated symbol of Ferrari's engineering excellence.

Despite the advent of numerous Ferraris since, the twin-turbocharged stallion continues to be revered for its sheer driving pleasure.