Extreme E rebrands as Extreme H, ditches electric for hydrogen

In a landmark moment for motorsport, Extreme H, the pioneering hydrogen racing series, has unveiled its first-ever hydrogen-powered racing car, the ‘Pioneer 25’.

This new vehicle was revealed to global media and guests aboard the St. Helena vessel, with the iconic Tower Bridge in London as a backdrop, marking the official countdown to the series' inaugural season in April 2025. The new Extreme H racing series also replaces Extreme E, which has been held since 2021.

Hydrogen pioneers

Extreme H Pioneer 25

The Extreme H series is set to redefine the future of motorsport by showcasing the potential of hydrogen fuel cells.

The Pioneer 25 race car aims to demonstrate the viability and performance of hydrogen technology, setting a new standard for eco-friendly racing.

Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme H, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch: "We are incredibly proud to introduce the world to the first hydrogen racing car and the Extreme H series. This launch is not just about a new vehicle; it’s about pioneering the future of sustainable motorsport.

"Hydrogen fuel cells offer a remarkable opportunity to reduce our carbon footprint and promote clean energy solutions, and we are proud to lead this charge with Extreme H."

A technical leap

The Pioneer 25, developed by Spark Racing Technology and equipped with a 75kW hydrogen fuel cell from Symbio, has undergone rigorous testing equivalent to three seasons of racing.

This hydrogen fuel cell powers a battery pack provided by Fortescue ZERO, which is crucial for the car's performance.

With a peak output of 400kW, the 2200kg Pioneer 25 can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds and tackle gradients of up to 130%.

The vehicle features an all-new chassis and advanced suspension geometry with adjustable shock absorbers from FOX, enhancing its performance and handling.

Mark Grain, Technical Director at Extreme E, highlighted the advancements: "There has been no compromise with the Pioneer 25. Spark Racing Technology and Symbio have done a tremendous job in developing the Extreme H car, which is fit for our exciting new era as a hydrogen-powered championship."

First test and future prospects

The Pioneer 25 will make its public debut at the Hydro X Prix in Scotland on 13-14 July, offering a glimpse into the future of hydrogen-powered racing.

The series' first season will feature 10 rounds across five locations, starting in Saudi Arabia and concluding in the USA, with races also scheduled in the UK, Germany and Italy.

The transition to hydrogen power represents a significant milestone for Extreme H and its partners, including PIF, ENOWA NEOM, Vodafone Business, Symbio, Siemens and Jackson Swiss Partners. Each partner plays a crucial role in supporting the series and advancing hydrogen technology in motorsport.

The launch of Extreme H has garnered praise from key figures in motorsport. Carlos Sainz, Owner/Advisor of ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team, commented: "Venturing into hydrogen is a really exciting prospect for our series. It is all about pioneering new paths into sustainable mobility, and this championship is unique in the sense that it puts the latest technology to the test in the toughest environments in the world."

Jenson Button, team owner of the JBXE Extreme E team, echoed this sentiment: "For Extreme E to be evolving into Extreme H is incredibly exciting and a brilliant step forward in such a short space of time for the series."

Ian James, Managing Director of NEOM McLaren Electric Racing, added: "Hydrogen provides a genuine solution for the future of mobility, and Extreme H will provide an exciting platform to showcase its potential."

The path forward

The Extreme H series, with its focus on hydrogen fuel cells, is set to revolutionise the motorsport landscape. By demonstrating the capabilities of hydrogen technology, the series aims to drive wider adoption of clean energy solutions in the automotive industry and beyond.

As Alejandro Agag succinctly put it, "Our evolution to Extreme H makes us the first-ever testbed of hydrogen technology in motorsport – not only in our racing cars but also in transportation, infrastructure, refuelling processes, and safety regulations. It’s a ground-breaking initiative."

With the Pioneer 25 leading the charge, Extreme H is poised to become a trailblazer in sustainable racing, paving the way for a cleaner, greener future in motorsport.