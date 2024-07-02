Exclusive Urban Bamboo Porsche 911 Turbo S pays tribute to classic 959

Porsche’s Paint to Sample programme offers an extensive range of colours, yet some enthusiasts desire something even more exclusive.

Enter the ‘Chromaflair’ palette, which includes five extraordinary hues, each commanding a six-figure price. Among these, the Urban Bamboo Porsche 911 Turbo S stands out, paying homage to a special Porsche 959 from the late 1980s.

Chromaflair: a spectrum of exclusivity

For those unsatisfied with Porsche’s already comprehensive colour offerings, the Chromaflair options provide an unparalleled level of customisation.

The Urban Bamboo shade is a prime example, featuring five meticulous layers of paint. The top coat contains wafer-thin pigments that shift in colour depending on the viewing angle and lighting conditions. This innovative approach ensures the vehicle is a moving piece of art, reflecting different hues as it drives.

Other colours in the Chromaflair range include Python Green, Magic Magenta, Shifting Carbon and Explosive Gold. Each of these shades is an emphatic statement transforming the car into a unique spectacle.

The Urban Bamboo 911 Turbo S was commissioned through Porsche’s Sonderwunsch department by Guglielmo Miani, the head of the Italian luxury brand Larusmiani.

This model draws inspiration from one of the four special Porsche 959s built in the late 1980s for an esteemed customer. This heritage connection elevates the 911 Turbo S beyond its already impressive status, making it a collector's dream.

Unmatched customisation and detail

Beyond its striking exterior, this 911 Turbo S features a range of custom touches. The wheels, for instance, are painted to match the body, a rarity even among bespoke cars.

A tri-colour line runs along the shoulders of the vehicle, blending Rock Green Metallic, Jet Green Metallic and Anthracite Brown Metallic. This theme continues into the interior, where these shades adorn the plush leather seats and door panels.

Porsche also revealed that this special 911 Turbo S includes nearly 50 unique touches ordered through the Sonderwunsch programme. While the exact cost remains undisclosed, it’s evident that this vehicle is one of the most extravagant 911 Turbo S models ever built.

Despite its exclusivity and likely astronomical cost, this Urban Bamboo 911 Turbo S is more than just a showpiece. The hope is that it will be driven and enjoyed, wrapped in high-quality paint protection film to preserve its artistic exterior. This way, the world can appreciate this masterpiece in motion, a rolling tribute to Porsche's legacy and the artistry of automotive design.

The Urban Bamboo Porsche 911 Turbo S exemplifies how far customisation can go, blending history, luxury and cutting-edge technology into a singularly unique vehicle. It’s a showcase of Porsche’s commitment to delivering unparalleled craftsmanship and a reminder of the timeless allure of the 959.