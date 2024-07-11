Evoluto 355 revealed as ultimate Ferrari F355 restomod

Evoluto Automobili has unveiled an ambitious restomod program for the Ferrari F355, transforming the classic 90s supercar into the ultimate modern masterpiece.

The project combines cutting-edge technology with classic design, delivering a "peak analogue driving experience".

Inside-out transformation

The Evoluto 355 features an all-new carbon fibre body designed by Callum Designs, subtly updating the car's iconic silhouette.

The modernised interior boasts carbon fibre trim, leather and microfiber upholstery and metallic accents, offering customers extensive personalisation options.

Meanwhile, the vehicle's chassis undergoes a "comprehensive carbon fusing programme," significantly improving torsional stiffness and handling.

Evoluto also equips the 355 with custom 19-inch forged alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres and features a Brembo braking system with optional carbon ceramic brakes for enhanced stopping power.

V8 power boost

Under the bonnet, the 3.5-litre flat-plane crank V8 engine receives a comprehensive overhaul with over 200 new or redesigned components.

These upgrades include a new engine management system, a coil-on-plug ignition system and a titanium exhaust system, boosting the engine's output to an impressive 313kW—up from the original's 279kW.

Limited production and exclusive pricing

Evoluto Automobili's reimagining of the Ferrari F355 promises to deliver a unique blend of classic design and modern performance.

With its upgraded engine, enhanced chassis and luxurious interior, this restomod is poised to become a sought-after collector's item for Ferrari enthusiasts.

Production of the Evoluto Automobili Ferrari F355 restomod will be limited to 55 units, with customers required to provide their own donor car.

Pricing information has not been released, but the extensive modifications and exclusivity suggest a premium price tag.