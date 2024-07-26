Collecting Cars Coffee Runs announced for Auckland and Christchurch

Collecting Cars, the UK-based Online “iconic, collectible and sporting cars” auction site that recently started up operations locally has announced dates for its next cars-and-coffee-style Coffee Run events in this part of the world.

In November, following an event in Sydney, Collecting Cars will return to New Zealand for its first-ever Coffee Run in Christchurch, which recently made the list of top ten car-enthusiast communities worldwide, before heading back up north for Auckland's second event after the company’s official New Zealand launch in January this year.

Collecting Cars first New Zealand Coffee Run took place in Auckland at the start of this year.

Attendance at both events is free, and anyone planning to display their car should register their vehicle’s details here for Christchurch or here for Auckland.

The Christchurch event will take place on Saturday the 23rd of November at Addington Raceway, with the Auckland event the following day (Sunday the 24th) at Auckland Showgrounds in Epsom.

Auckland Showgrounds will again host the next North Island Coffee Run, while the Christchurch event will be at Addington Raceway.

"Australia and New Zealand are home to some of the rarest and most exciting collector cars in the world," said Edward Lovett, the founder of Collecting Cars.

"Car culture down under is strong. You can see this in both countries with the number of cherished classic and collector cars that regularly get out of their garages and on the road.

"We have enjoyed overwhelming support from buyers, sellers and fans of classic and collector vehicles since launching Collecting Cars in Australia and New Zealand."

Neither Ed Lovett (left) nor Chris Harris (right) will make it here this time, Harris because he recently announced his departure from Collecting Cars.

While Lovett will be making in down to the Sydney event, he won't be coming across for the two New Zealand ones. Neither will former Top Gear host Chris Harris, who launched Collecting Cars locally with Lovett in January, who recently announced on Instagram, that he was leaving Collecting Cars.

Collecting Cars is known for its community-building events in countries around the world, specifically its cars-and-coffee-style free public gatherings for passionate owners and admirers. These Coffee Run events "celebrate local car culture by assembling classic and collector cars for fans to enjoy" and take place regularly in a variety of countries each year.

The site recently assembled more than 10,000 car enthusiasts with nine separate events on four continents during its Worldwide Coffee Run. The event series took place on the weekend of May 18-19 and included a Coffee Run in Melbourne.