Classic car gauges reimagined for next-gen Apple CarPlay

Apple's next-generation CarPlay is on the horizon, promising to revolutionise how drivers interact with their vehicles.

This advanced in-car infotainment system aims to integrate CarPlay across all displays within a vehicle, essentially transforming the iPhone into the car’s main interface.

This move could lead to a more seamless and consistent user experience for drivers, making their iPhones the central hub of all things driving.

The future of CarPlay customisation

Reimagining the 930 Porsche 911 Turbo instrument cluster.

One of the most exciting possibilities with next-gen CarPlay is its potential for customisation.

Imagine being able to transform your car's digital interface to mimic the gauges and displays of classic cars. This idea taps into a rich vein of nostalgia and enthusiasm among car lovers.

Design firm BlackBox Infinite has explored this concept in depth.

They recently conducted a case study on Apple's new CarPlay framework, demonstrating how reimagined gauges from the pre-digital era could be integrated into modern vehicles.

The results are nothing short of spectacular.

Watch the full video below.

Next-gen CarPlay adoption

Some automakers, like Ford, have already embraced similar ideas.

The new Ford Mustang, for instance, allows owners to switch to a classic Fox Body-style gauge display with a simple button press. However, this feature is implemented through Ford's in-car software rather than an integrated CarPlay solution.

But despite Apple's rosy promises with next-gen CarPlay, some major manufacturers, such as GM and Mercedes-Benz, have expressed reservations about fully adopting next-gen CarPlay.

Their reluctance suggests that widespread customisation options might not be available across all brands in the immediate future.

Meanwhile, makers like Porsche, Aston Martin and Polestar are all in on the next iteration of CarPlay, giving future buyers from these brands a leg up on the infotainment front.

But a critical question remains: how much customisation will Apple permit within the new CarPlay framework?

Historically, Apple has maintained tight control over customisation options in its products. For example, iPhone users only recently gained the ability to display widgets and arrange icons freely, and the Apple Watch still does not support custom watch faces.

Given this precedent, it's uncertain whether Apple will allow for extensive customisation of digital gauge clusters. That said, the stock interface builder looks plenty diverse on its own, and that will hopefully go a long way in enabling some creative designs.