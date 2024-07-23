Christchurch cracks top 10 list of car-loving communities

Christchurch has been ranked 10th in a new list of the world's most car-loving communities, with a score of 41%.

The recent study conducted by Auto Trader UK looked at several factors, including the number of past Cars & Coffee events, the number of Instagram posts indicating active car meets in a particular city and the number of motor shows conducted in each city.

Christchurch was the only city in New Zealand to make the top 10. Australia is represented by Sydney, tying for 8th with Frankfurt, Germany.

The top 10 cities in the list are:

1.Austin, USA (98.1%)

2.Toronto, Canada (95.4%)

3. Cape Town, South Africa (95.2%)

4. Turin, Italy (76.1%)

5. Munich, Germany (68.1%)

6. London, UK (61%)

7. Warsaw, Poland (58%)

8. Frankfurt, Germany (57.1%)

8. Sydney, Australia (57.1%)

10. Christchurch, New Zealand (41%)

Auto Trader describes Christchurch as being "synonymous with a vibrant mix of automotive interests, from the classics to American muscle cars, Japanese imports and European sports cars".

"The 4andRotary Nationals, a highlight of the automotive calendar, is a perfect display of the city's strong sense of community and motoring passion, attracting locals and tourists alike.

"Additionally, the wide, open spaces of Ruapuna Park often host large-scale car events, club activities and track days, like the annual Classic Car Racing Series and the New Zealand Superlap Series."

Rory Reid, YouTube Director at Auto Trader, sums up the study, stating: “In today's digital age, it’s encouraging to see how many petrolhead communities thrive across the globe, allowing motor lovers to connect in-person and show off their wheels...This shows how, for many people, their cars are more than a means of transportation and in fact, act as an expression of individuality and a source of passion."

Christchurch's inclusion in the list should be a source of pride for the city and its car-loving community. We reckon the local car scene will only be strengthened by these results.