Chevrolet's Corvette E-Ray hybrid is here: deliveries for New Zealand start this month

General Motors (GM) is calling it the "most advanced Corvette ever": deliveries of the petrol-electric E-Ray will start for New Zealand customers this month.

Petrol engine still drive the rear axle, but there's now an electric motor up front.

At $285,000, the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is a whopping $85k more expensive than the standard Stingray coupe in its top 3LT specification. But then it does have a whole other motor, the electric unit at the front adding 119kW/169Nm for combined outputs of 488kW/806Nm.

The 6.2-litre V8, mounted in the middle and driving the rear wheels, is the same as that in the standard Corvette.

GM says the E-Ray is "not an electric vehicle or a traditional hybrid, but rather a fuel-efficient performance vehicle with electrified propulsion that does not need charging."

E-Ray the most high-tech, fastest factory Corvette.

But just for clarity, the petrol engine drives one axle and the electric motor drives the other, with the battery charged either by regeneration or the petrol powerplant. Just like a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

The performance intent is a little different to a family Toyota, though. The E-Ray is the fastest factory Corvette to date, with 0-96km/h (60mph) in just 2.5 seconds.

Corvette E-Ray specification for NZ

The E-Ray comes in a track-focused specification for NZ. Carbon-ceramic brakes are standard and the ZER Performance Package is part of the price: Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, ZER performance suspension with Magnetic Ride Control, and a taller spoiler wicker for track use.

Carbon ceramic brakes are standard for NZ.

The standard eight-speed dual-clutch transmission combines the smoothness of an automatic with the control of a manual, giving drivers high efficiency, lightning-quick shifts, and shorter lap times, accessed through the wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

The E-Ray has a more aggressive look than the standard Corvette, picking up some styling cues and a wider stance from the Z06.

What is E-Ray Stealth Mode?

The hybrid Corvette also features Stealth Mode, which allows drivers to use only electric power for four to six kilometres at speeds of up to 72km/h.

Special Performance App helps driver keeps tabs on the electric stuff.

Also exclusive to E-Ray is an in-car Performance App that delivers key driving data and telematics regarding the electric propulsion system.