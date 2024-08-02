ChargeNet has unveiled New Zealand's largest EV charging hub at Tauranga Crossing.

This state-of-the-art facility can charge up to 10 electric vehicles (EVs) simultaneously, significantly boosting the region's charging capacity.

The $1.8 million hub, strategically located at Tauranga Crossing, is set to meet the escalating demand for EV charging in the Bay of Plenty.

With charging speeds that can add 300km of range in just 20 minutes, it caters to the needs of both local commuters and long-distance travellers.

"Our data show that the new charging hub is ideally positioned to support charging demand and meet our customer’s needs, offering fast and convenient charging alongside amenities for drivers on the go," said ChargeNet CEO Danusia Wypych.

"Tauranga Crossing is a point of convergence for the Bay of Plenty, hosting approximately 26,000 vehicles per day on average. This strategic location is expected to significantly enhance charging accessibility, especially given it provides two 'pull-through' charging bays that provide access to electric vehicles towing trailers, campervans and small electric trucks."

As EV adoption continues to surge in New Zealand, robust charging infrastructure is crucial. Wypych emphasised the growing interest in EVs, citing research indicating that nearly half of New Zealanders are considering purchasing an electric or hybrid vehicle within the next two years.

While the demand for EVs is evident, Wypych highlighted the need for accelerated development of public charging infrastructure to keep pace with the rising EV uptake. She noted the importance of effective collaboration between private investors and local electricity networks to achieve the government's goal of 10,000 public fast chargers by 2030.

"We are already well behind the pace, and we need to catch up quickly," she said. "Our ratio of public chargers per EV is the lowest in the OECD. Enabling investors in EV chargers to connect to the country’s 28 local electricity networks quickly and on effective terms is essential for getting more EV chargers on the ground at the pace we need to."

The Tauranga Crossing hub, co-funded by ChargeNet and EECA through its Low Emission Transport Fund (LETF), demonstrates how a public-private partnership can advance sustainable transport solutions.

EECA GM Delivery & Partnerships, Richard Briggs, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "This is a great milestone in the development of the public EV charger network. Tauranga Crossing is the first hub we have supported to go live, with more due to come online in the coming months."

The new hub strengthens ChargeNet's network within the Golden Triangle of Tauranga, Hamilton and Auckland, home to over 50% of New Zealand's population.

With its 10 charging bays and prime location, the Tauranga Crossing hub marks a significant step forward in the country's EV charging infrastructure, empowering more Kiwis to embrace electric mobility.