ChargeNet, OpenLoop and Z Energy team up to offer EV roaming

Anyone who regularly travels overseas will be familiar with the term “roaming” - it’s when your phone simply connects to a local network when you switch it on after landing, allowing you to call, send messages and use the internet with all charges going to your home account and no need to set up a new account with the overseas provider.

It’s very simple, straightforward and makes life easier. Which are all things everyone likes, so the idea of being able to do the same when charging your EV at different charging networks across the country holds strong appeal.

Now, the idea of being able to use different charging networks without having to have multiple different accounts is coming a step closer to reality with the announcement that three of New Zealand’s main EV charging networks - ChargeNet, Z Energy and Counties Energy’s OpenLoop network - are launching an EV charging roaming trial.

Supported by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), the project aims to develop and trial “EV-roaming capability” between the three charging networks, which would allow drivers to charge at any of the three network’s chargers from their choice of account.

“EV-roaming technology allows electric vehicle drivers to conveniently access charging infrastructure across different charging networks using a single account, eliminating the need for multiple accounts,” said ChargeNet CEO Danusia Wypych.

“The trial will investigate the development of technology to support an interoperable system that enables seamless access and payment options for EV owners, across the three service providers. In practice, it would be like using an ATM for a different bank to the one you hold an account with."

Kieran Turner, Head of EV Charging at Z, said that eliminating the need for multiple accounts will streamline the charging experience for drivers, saying “our goal is to make it as easy for EV drivers to refuel as it is for those who drive petrol and diesel vehicles.”

“We recognise it’s a pain having multiple accounts for different charging platforms and during this trial customers will have the ability to use their Z, ChargeNet or OpenLoop charging account at any of these charging sites."

Moonis Vegdani, Group Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of Counties Energy, said that by collaborating on this trial, the three companies aim to overcome barriers and accelerate the transition to electric mobility by making EV charging more accessible and convenient for all New Zealanders.

"This opportunity allows us to test roaming in Aotearoa both technically and commercially to determine the model that best suits Kiwi customers in the long term,” he said.

The trial is jointly funded by ChargeNet, Z Energy, OpenLoop, and EECA, with funding from Round 7 of the Government’s Low Emission Transport Fund (LETF), which is administered by EECA.