Car-Vid Classics: Mad Mike's misguided tour of Goodwood

Stadium trucks are the best kind of madness, so are arguably the perfect fit for a person called Mad Mike.

The Kiwi drift legend clearly thought the same thing (and no doubt thought that stadium trucks looked like massive fun, which is also true), so back in 2017 he revealed the RUMBUL Mazda REPU S2000, a Mad Mike Whiddett take on a stadium truck.

But he didn't stop there, taking the mad truck to the Goodwood Festival of Speed. And, of course, he didn't even stop there...

Being unlikely friends with Lord March (otherwise known as Charles Gordon-Lennox, the 11th Duke of Richmond) whose grounds are used for the festival, Mad Mike took up an offer to have a tour of the estate by the Duke's personal butler, Monty.

You can no doubt guess where this is going...

With Monty strapped in the passenger seat of RUMBUL, Mad Mike takes in the features of the stately grounds, full speed, usually fully sideways and always spectacularly. Which is the only way he knows how.

"It’s always more fun when someone else can experience the ride with you," said Mad Mike after the tour.

"Monty was awesome, with such great humour and excitement as we ripped through the forest and flew over the jumps. He handled it like a champ, as it was fast – very fast! Mad Monty…"

The video finishes up with Mad Mike offering Monty a spin in his insane RADBUL Mazda MX-5 drift car, which the butler politely declines by jumping through a window...