BYD-powered Toyota Corolla PHEV could get 2100km range

The prolific scoopers at Japanese automotive magazine Best Car have reported that the next-generation Toyota Corolla may feature a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain with an astonishing 2100km range.

If accurate, this would represent a monumental leap in Toyota's hybrid portfolio, potentially tripling the range of current petrol-powered Corollas when it arrives around 2026.

BYD's plug-in hybrid tech

BYD Seal 06 DM-i

This ambitious range target is said to be achievable through the integration of Chinese auto giant BYD's advanced plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) technology.

BYD has already demonstrated the capability of this technology in their latest plug-in hybrid DM-i models, with several claiming a 2100km range.

The heart of the new Corolla PHEV is rumoured to be a highly efficient 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, unveiled recently as part of Toyota's next-gen internal combustion engine (ICE) lineup.

Best Car speculates that this engine will significantly enhance thermal efficiency - reportedly by up to 5% - a critical factor in fuel economy and overall range.

While the technical details are still under wraps, Best Car has provided a digital illustration suggesting that the 2026 Corolla will draw design inspiration from Toyota's latest models like the C-HR and Crown.

A new era for the Toyota Corolla?

If the reports hold, the 2026 Toyota Corolla could mark a significant turning point in the history of this iconic model.

A 2100km range would redefine what's possible in the compact car segment, potentially revolutionising the way we perceive hybrid vehicles.

However, as with all unconfirmed reports, it's important to approach these claims with a degree of caution until official information is released by Toyota.