BMW NZ reveals pricing for all-new X3

The fourth-generation BMW X3 is set to launch in New Zealand in early 2025, and its local pricing has been confirmed. We'll get to that at the end of the article.

This highly anticipated release promises a complete redesign, a luxurious and sustainable interior, enhanced driving dynamics and a significant increase in standard features.

New design

The new BMW X3 will sport a fresh look inside and out, featuring a larger split kidney grille with BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting as standard, along with redesigned twin headlights with L-shaped light elements.

The SUV will be slightly larger than its predecessor, measuring 4,755mm in length (up 34mm), 1,920mm in width (up 29mm) and 25mm lower, giving it a sportier and more imposing stance. The track width has also been increased for improved agility and cornering stability.

Inside, the all-new X3 boasts a high-definition BMW Curved Display, a BMW Interaction Bar and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.

Beyond that, the interior will offer a blend of functionality, space and premium ambience.

It will feature standard electrically adjustable and heated sport seats upholstered in Veganza, a sustainable material with leather-like properties that requires 85% fewer CO2 emissions to produce. Customers will also have the option to choose an instrument panel made from recycled polyester with a high-quality knitted texture.

Mild hybrid power

All engines will be equipped with 48V mild hybrid technology for improved efficiency. At launch, BMW New Zealand will offer two variants: the X3 20d xDrive and the M50 xDrive.

The M50 xDrive will be powered by a potent 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 293kW and 580Nm of torque, enabling it to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

Meanwhile, the X3 20d xDrive will feature a TwinPower Turbo inline four-cylinder diesel engine producing 145kW and 400Nm of torque, achieving 0 to 100km/h in 7.7 seconds.

Advanced tech

The new BMW X3 will come equipped with the latest version of BMW iDrive, featuring Operating System 9 and QuickSelect for easy access to functions.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) will be standard on New Zealand models, including front collision warning, steering and lane control assistant, lane departure warning, Driving Assistant Professional and Parking Assistant Plus with a surround-view camera.

New Zealand pricing and availability

The fourth-generation BMW X3 is slated for customer deliveries in New Zealand in early 2025. The X3 20d xDrive will start at $109,900, while the M50 xDrive will begin at $148,900.

BMW New Zealand is also offering several equipment packages and individual options for customers to personalise their X3.

These include the Enhancement, Comfort and M Sport Pro packages, as well as various exterior paint finishes, alloy wheel options, seat upholsteries and interior trims. Pricing for these upgrades ranges from $1200 to $6000.