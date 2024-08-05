BMW NZ adds X5 xDrive30d to Sport Collection lineup

The BMW X5 xDrive30d is the latest addition to BMW New Zealand's Sport Collection, offering a unique blend of performance, efficiency and striking design elements.

BMW's Sport Collection aims to offer customers a tempting proposition by offering tailored equipment at a more attractive price point without compromising the performance and efficiency of regular BMW models.

The X5 xDrive30d joins other models in the collection, including the X3 xDrive30i and X4 xDrive30i.

Enhanced features and styling

The X5 xDrive30d Sport Collection comes with a host of added features valued at NZ$8,000. These include the M Sport Pro package, 22-inch alloy wheels, metallic paint and sun protection glazing.

The M Sport Pro package further enhances the vehicle's sporty appeal with inclusions like M High Gloss Shadowline, M Lights Shadowline, M Sport Brakes, M Seatbelts and an M Sport exhaust system.

Customers can choose from a range of metallic paint finishes and 'Verino' upholsteries to personalise their X5.

Power and efficiency

The new X5 xDrive30d from the Sport Collection retains the standard model's twin-turbo inline six-cylinder diesel engine, featuring 48V mild hybrid technology.

This powertrain delivers a balance of spirited performance and hybrid efficiency, delivering 219kW while achieving fuel consumption of as low as 7.3l/100 km. The X5's equally balanced chassis promises both driver engagement and refined ride quality.

Pricing and availability

The new BMW X5 xDrive30d Sport Collection will be available in BMW New Zealand dealerships beginning September 1st, with a starting price of $151,900.

The Sport Collection's unique combination of features and styling, coupled with the X5's hybrid powertrain, is expected to attract a wide range of customers seeking a premium SUV experience.