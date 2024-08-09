Audi Q6 e-tron NZ pricing, specification announced: first of 15 new models in the next 2 years

Audi New Zealand has announced full details of its brace of Q6 e-tron models, ahead of the model's local launch in early 2025.

Q6 is Audi's first new model on the PPE EV platform.

Q6 is the start of a wave of new-generation Audis heading our way: 15 new models by the end of 2026, nine of which will be nameplates new to the brand for NZ.

No prizes for guessing that the Q6 fits in between the Q4 and Q8 e-tron models: a mid-sized EV-SUV. But it's also a hugely significant model, the first Audi on the new Volkswagen Group PPE premium-EV platform (the Porsche Macan Electric is also a PPE car).

So it's at least a generation ahead of its sister EV models in terms of tech; the Q4 is based on the MEB platform (also Skoda Enyaq, Volkswagen ID.4/5) that dates back to 2019 and the Q8 is essentially an update of the original e-tron SUV that was launched back in 2018.



PPE platform introduces improved battery and e-motor technology.

The Q6 e-tron also solidifies the reshaping of Audi's model-naming structure. From now, electric cars will have even numbers, while those with combustion engines will wear odd numbers.

That's why the forthcoming replacement for the A4 (another of those 15 new models) is now called the A5. Even though there has previously been an A5 that was a whole different thing. Confused? Us too. But it'll all become clearer over time.

New Q6 e-tron range for NZ in detail

The Advanced is the introduction to the Q6 e-tron range, starting at $134,990. It's rear-wheel drive with 225kW and 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds.

Price ranges from $134,990 to $155,990.

The Advanced will come with 19-inch wheels, privacy glass, and contrast paint in Mythos Black. It features Matrix LED headlights with dynamic indicators and customisable daytime running light signatures.

The Q6 e-tron S line has all-wheel drive as standard, with 285kW and 0-100km/h in 5.9sec. Additional features include 20in Audi Sport wheels, customisable OLED taillights, S line exterior and interior details, a three-spoke steering wheel, B&O audio and an augmented reality head up display. It will be $155,990.

Front passenger gets their own display no matter which model you choose.

Q6 is also the first Audi to include an MMI passenger display as standard across both variants.

Both variants will also come with pack options to upgrade to larger wheels, a panorama sunroof, and full body paint or black exterior styling package. The Comfort pack will also include headrest speakers, ventilated seats and upgraded connectivity in the Advanced including B&O audio.

The PPE platform brings improvements in electric tech and more compact e-motors. The Q6's newly developed lithium-ion battery offers range of up to 567km on the S line and 638km on the Advanced.

The 800-volt technology allows a maximum DC charging capacity of 270kW. Audi claims up to 255km range can be added in 10 minutes at a suitable charging station.