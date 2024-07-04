Aston Martin has fused its illustrious Formula One heritage with its ultra-luxury SUV, debuting the DBX707 AMR24 Edition.

This new addition to the British brand's lineup is a tribute to the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team, embodying an intriguing blend of racing pedigree and SUV road presence.

The DBX707 AMR24 shows off Aston Martin's dedication to merging high-performance motorsport technology with luxurious design.

This exclusive edition, named after the AMR24 F1 car, showcases racing DNA that aligns with both the original vehicle itself and the DBX707 that serves as F1's official medical car.

The fusion of motorsport and luxury

Marco Mattiacci, Aston Martin’s Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer, summarised the brand's efforts, stating, “Aston Martin are competing at the pinnacle of world motorsport, which represents a key pillar in our brand and product strategy for our road cars.”

The DBX707 AMR24 Edition boasts a unique set of features, making it a standout in the realm of luxury SUVs.

Exterior options include striking colour choices such as Podium Green, Onyx Black and Neutron White.

These are complemented by brake callipers in Aston Martin Racing Green or AMR Lime, paired with 23-inch Fortis wheels available in satin or gloss black.

To further amplify its racing aesthetic, the DBX707 AMR24 features Lime Green or Trophy Silver accents on sculptured elements reminiscent of the F1 car.

Quite importantly, the new vehicle continues to carry a Mercedes-AMG-derived 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering 520kW with 900Nm of torque. This propels the DBX707 to 100km/h in 3.1 seconds before reaching a top speed of 310km/h.

Exclusive design features

Inside, the DBX707 AMR24 continues to impress with the Inspire Sport trim available in two distinct colourways: Onyx Black with Lime stitching and piping or a Duotone of Onyx Black and Eifel Green with Lime contrast stitching.

The vehicle's interior has been significantly upgraded with Aston Martin’s in-house developed infotainment system and a revamped cabin architecture.

The rest of the cabin is adorned with extended carbon fibre, dark chrome jewellery or titanium mesh, all highlighted by satin chrome.

Aston Martin's logo is applied elegantly in foil to the dash panel, and the AMR24 is etched into the door sills, ensuring the racing connection is ever-present.

A standout feature is the lime hand-stitched saddle strap on the wireless charging station, adding a unique touch to the already opulent cabin.

The audio experience is also upgraded thanks to a new sound system developed with Bowers & Wilkins, acoustically engineered specifically for the DBX707 AMR24’s interior.

Pricing and availability

With the new DBX707 AMR24 Edition, Aston Martin has crafted a luxury SUV that not only performs at the highest levels but also pays homage to its racing pedigree. This special edition is a fusion of cutting-edge technology, luxury, and the pure adrenaline of F1.

As for pricing, Aston Martin still has that under wraps, but it is expected to climb well above the base DBX707's starting price. A New Zealand release has also yet to be confirmed, but the DBX and DBX707 remain available in the country, starting at $340,000 and $390,000, respectively.