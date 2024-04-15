Aston Martin commits to combustion engines into the 2030s

In a bold move, Aston Martin's Chairman, Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll, has pledged to keep internal combustion engines (ICE) in Aston Martins well into the mid-2030s, even as the European Union and the United Kingdom set ambitious goals to end tailpipe emissions by 2035.

This decision highlights a unique strategy where plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) will take precedence over fully electric vehicles (EVs), due to what the brand perceives as low customer demand for the latter at premium price points.

Delayed EV launches focus on hybrid expansion

The Valhalla, Aston Martin's first hybrid supercar

Aston Martin has postponed the introduction of its first production EV (the Rapide E doesn't count) originally scheduled for late 2025, reflecting ongoing reservations about electric market demand.

Despite having a bespoke electric platform ready, designed to support various models including a GT and an SUV, the company has opted to enhance its PHEV lineup.

“It seems there is a lot more hype in EVs, politically driven or whatever, than consumer demand, particularly at an Aston Martin price point,” Stroll explained to Autocar.

Futureproofing with Hybrid V8s and V12s

Moving away from the previously planned V6 engines, Aston Martin is now focusing on integrating hybrid technologies with more robust AMG-sourced V8 engines. This change aligns with customer preferences leaning toward more powerful options.

Additionally, the legendary V12 engines will continue to be featured, now paired with hybrid enhancements, ensuring their survival beyond the typical lifespan of combustion engines.

Stroll’s confidence in PHEVs suggests a robust future for these technologies, extending the allure of traditional engine "sounds and smells" that Aston Martin enthusiasts cherish.