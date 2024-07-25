All-new BMW M5 PHEV sedan priced for NZ

BMW New Zealand has officially announced pricing for the seventh-generation M5 Sedan, set to arrive in the country in Q4 2024.

With a starting price of $244,900, the new M5 combines exhilarating performance with an electrified powertrain, marking a new era for the iconic model.

Hybrid power is a first for M5

The M5's hybrid system, a first in its 40-year history, is a significant highlight. It pairs a 4.4-litre M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine with an electric motor, generating 535kW and 1000Nm of torque.

This plug-in hybrid (PHEV) setup propels the M5 from 0 to 100km/h in a mere 3.5 seconds, while also offering an all-electric driving range of up to 69km, thanks to its 18.6kWh high-voltage battery.

The M5's performance doesn't stop there. New Zealand models will come standard with the M Driver's Package, allowing for a top speed of 305km/h. The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and Active M Differential ensure power is delivered effectively to the road, providing enhanced handling and agility.

Let's not forget, however, that the M5's new PHEV system has upped the vehicle's weight by a whopping 463kg or 24%. At 2445kg, the 2025 M5's weight rivals some of the heftiest American utes.

Standard equipment for the new M5 is comprehensive. The list includes 20-inch or 21-inch M light alloy wheels and features like an adaptive suspension, M Drive Professional, M Sport Differential, BMW Iconic Glow exterior package and a luxurious Merino leather interior.

Customers can also choose from various exterior finishes, interior trims and alloy wheel options to personalise their M5.

The interior of the new M5 is a blend of luxury and cutting-edge technology. It features a newly designed flat-bottomed steering wheel, the BMW Interaction Bar and the latest version of BMW iDrive running Operating System 8.5.

The M5 also boasts a range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), such as Driving Assistant Professional and Parking Assistant Professional, ensuring a safe and comfortable driving experience.

New Zealand availability

As previously mentioned, the all-new 2025 BMW M5 will start at $244,900 when it reaches New Zealand shores in Q4 of this year.

With its uprated performance, luxurious interior and advanced tech, the new BMW M5 could make an impact in the Kiwi market. It offers a unique combination of power, newfound efficiency and luxury that may appeal to BMW fans who don't mind the new M5's massive weight gain.

In related news, BMW also recently revealed pricing for the next-generation X3 compact SUV, which is slated to arrive in NZ in early 2025.