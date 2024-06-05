All-new 2025 BMW 1 Series set for NZ launch

BMW New Zealand is set to introduce the all-new fourth-generation BMW 1 Series hatchback, marking a leap forward in design, powertrains and technology.

Scheduled for a late 2024 launch, this new iteration promises to deliver advanced automated driving capabilities, cutting-edge digital solutions and an extensive list of standard specifications.

2025 BMW 1 Series lineup

The launch will feature two variants: the entry-level 120 and the high-performance M135 xDrive. Notably, the nomenclature has evolved, dropping the 'i' designation, which will now exclusively denote fully electric BMW models.

The 120 variant is powered by a TwinPower Turbo three-cylinder engine producing 115kW and 240Nm. This engine is paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, enhancing efficiency and providing a more responsive power delivery.

The M135 xDrive, on the other hand, boasts a formidable M TwinPower Turbo engine delivering 233kW and 400Nm, propelling the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds.

Enhanced driving dynamics

BMW's commitment to driving pleasure is evident in the new 1 Series.

The model benefits from increased body rigidity and an upgraded chassis, offering superior agility, precise steering and improved cornering dynamics.

The new chassis features optimised kinematics, highly preloaded anti-roll bar mounts and new shock absorber technology, ensuring a refined and engaging driving experience.

Advanced interior features

Overseas left-hand drive model shown

Inside, the 1 Series offers a blend of luxury and technology.

The cabin is adorned with leather-free materials, and the redesigned seats provide exceptional comfort and support. The introduction of the BMW Curved Display, integrating a 10.25-inch Information Display and a 10.7-inch Control Display, reduces the need for physical buttons and enhances the overall user experience.

The latest BMW iDrive, based on Operating System 9, includes QuickSelect for intuitive operation, allowing users to access functions directly from the home screen without navigating through submenus.

The interior also features a new steering wheel, redesigned gear selector and digital air conditioning controls.

Automated driving and safety systems

The fourth-generation 1 Series comes equipped with an array of automated driving and safety systems.

The standard Driving Assistant and Driving Assistant Plus packages include active cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, front collision warning, lane departure warning, lane change warning, exit warning and speed limit information.

Additionally, Parking Assistant Plus with surround view camera, Reversing Assistant and BMW Drive Recorder are standard features.

New Zealand availability

Customers can personalise their 1 Series with a choice of two solid paint finishes, seven metallic options and four BMW Individual paint finishes.

The M135 xDrive introduces a high-gloss black contrasting roof paint finish for the first time.

BMW NZ will announce pricing and detailed equipment offerings in July, with customer deliveries set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The new 2025 BMW 1 Series promises to redefine the compact luxury segment with its blend of performance, technology and design.