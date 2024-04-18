2025 Nissan Qashqai debuts with new look and more tech

The Nissan Qashqai has received a significant facelift for its 2025 model year, infusing elements from the all-electric Ariya and introducing cutting-edge technology to maintain the SUV's market relevance.

This strategic update aims to keep the Qashqai competitive in a rapidly evolving market that has seen increased interest in hybrid models over pure electric vehicles (EVs).

Revamped design

The 2025 Nissan Qashqai showcases a dramatic transformation at the front, discarding the brand's V-Motion chrome grille.

The new SUV features a robust, mesh grille inspired by the chainmail armour scales of ancient Samurai, paired with concealed headlights and sleek, ultra-thin daytime running lights (DRLs).

This bold redesign enhances the aesthetic appeal of the Qashqai while strengthening the visual connection to Nissan's EV, the Ariya.

Minor yet impactful changes adorn the rear, where new LED lights and a redesigned bumper with a pronounced lower section contribute to a more dynamic and sportier appearance.

The introduction of the N-Design grade further accentuates this shift, offering colour-coded body trim and larger 20-inch wheels, a welcome step up from the standard 17-inch to 19-inch options.

Hybrid powertrains are here to stay

Despite the external modifications, the Qashqai's powertrain lineup remains unchanged. It continues to offer two 1.3-litre mild-hybrid engines with outputs of 103kW and 118kW, alongside the 140kW 1.5-litre e-Power series hybrid system.

Unlike conventional parallel hybrids that can power the wheels with combustion and electric power combined, Nissan's technology uses the engine to charge the battery without directly driving the wheels.

Notably, the Qashqai still lacks an EV or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) option, focusing instead on its existing electrified solutions.

Enhanced tech

The refreshed Qashqai comes equipped with an updated Android-based infotainment system that includes integrated Google Maps and a Google personal assistant, enhancing navigational ease and user interaction.

The new SUV also advances in safety technology with the improved Around View Monitor camera system, now featuring a 3D viewing capability that allows drivers to perceive their vehicle from every angle, including an aerial view.

Additional tech enhancements include an 'invisible hood view' and a 'Parking Spot Location Memory' feature.

The latter not only remembers frequently used parking spots for automatic positioning but also stores the locations of tricky intersections, automatically projecting an extra-wide angle view onto the media screen, thereby enhancing driver convenience and safety.

2025 Nissan Qashqai availability

The refreshed third-generation Nissan Qashqai is currently in production at Nissan's Sunderland facility in the UK. The new model is set to hit European markets soon, promising to blend heritage-inspired design with contemporary tech advancements.

There's no word yet on a New Zealand release, but the new Qashqai has been confirmed for Australia, arriving before the end of 2024.

In the meantime, the current Qashqai remains available in NZ, starting at $41,990 (before ORC) for the base ST model and from $62,990 for the top-spec e-Power hybrid model.