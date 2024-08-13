2025 BYD Seal packs new tech and upgraded charging

The BYD Seal has quickly gained recognition as a strong contender against the Tesla Model 3, and the electric sedan's 2025 model year update reinforces this challenge.

And while the Seal has been in the Kiwi market for some time now, this update, which includes an upgraded charging system and a slew of new tech, just might be what the Chinese maker needs to put it above the competition.

Charging boost

The most notable change is the upgrade to an 800V electrical architecture from the current 400V, significantly reducing charging times.

While BYD hasn't released specific peak charging rates, they claim a 10-80% charge now takes just 25 minutes, a notable improvement over the previous 37 minutes.

Two battery options will be available: a 61.44kWh pack delivering a range of 510km and an 80.64kWh pack offering 650km - both under the much-maligned CLTC standard. That means we should expect the real-world range to be slightly under the stated figures.

The powertrain options remain diverse, catering to various needs, from the entry-level 150kW rear-wheel-drive model to the powerful 390kW dual-motor, all-wheel-drive variant.

Enhanced handling and safety

The 2025 Seal also boasts upgrades to its suspension, featuring the latest generation of BYD's DiSus-C adaptive dampers, promising improved stability, comfort and handling. The feature is similar to the one on BYD's all-electric supercar, the YangWang U8.

Safety gets a substantial boost with the addition of roof-mounted LiDAR. This technology enhances the Seal's semi-autonomous driving capabilities, introducing high-speed and urban Navigation on Autopilot as well as Automated Valet Parking functions.

Refreshed interior

The new Seal's interior has also received a makeover. A redesigned flat-bottom steering wheel with four spokes adds a premium feel. The centre console and dashboard have been simplified and refined, with a gloss black panel stretching across the entire cabin width, creating a modern aesthetic.

BYD's commitment to innovation is clear in these updates. The 2025 Seal raises the bar for electric sedans, offering a compelling blend of performance, technology and safety, further solidifying its position as a formidable rival to the Tesla Model 3.

It's currently unclear if and when BYD Auto NZ plans to bring the new BYD Seal to the country, but watch this space for the latest updates.