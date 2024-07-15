2025 Bentley Continental GT debuts at Goodwood

Bentley Motors has unveiled the new Continental GT Speed at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed.

This updated grand tourer aims to be the pinnacle of Bentley's engineering prowess, combining thrilling performance with refined luxury.

Power and performance

The core of the new Bentley Continental GT Speed is an enhanced version of Bentley's renowned 6.0-litre W12 TSI engine.

This powerhouse delivers an astounding 485kW and 900 Nm of torque, propelling the car from 0 to 96km/h in a mere 3.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 335km/h—the engine pairs with a recalibrated 8-speed dual-clutch transmission for quick gear shifts and smooth power delivery.

Notably, this leap in power means the new Continental GT becomes the most powerful road-legal Bentley ever made.

Bentley also says the new Continental GT Speed features a suite of advanced chassis technologies that elevate its handling and agility to new heights.

These include Bentley's Dynamic Ride system, an active roll control system that reduces body roll during cornering, and an electronic all-wheel steering system that enhances both stability and manoeuvrability.

Refined design

The new Continental GT Speed's exterior exudes a sense of athleticism and purpose, with sculpted lines, a wider track and unique Speed badging. Inside the cabin, Bentley's renowned craftsmanship is on full display, with luxurious materials, bespoke detailing, and cutting-edge technology seamlessly integrated.

By all indications, the new Bentley Continental GT Speed is a grand tourer designed for the modern era. It offers a compelling blend of performance, luxury and advanced tech, making it a real option for discerning drivers who demand the best of both worlds.

Pricing and availability

With its unique blend of power, performance and British luxury, the 2025 Bentley Continental GT lineup may be worth the wait, as it is set to arrive in showrooms worldwide in early 2025.

Although a New Zealand release has yet to be officially confirmed, the current-spec Continental GT and GTC are still in the country.