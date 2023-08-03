2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series revealed, teased for NZ

It's not just the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado getting a new version. The Land Cruiser 70 Series is also getting a facelift, its fourth in as many decades.

Yes, the 70 Series is nearly 40 years old. But Toyota hopes the rugged off-roader can keep customers interested with an updated exterior, new tech features, and a new four-cylinder turbodiesel engine.

New face, same beast

If you think about it, the LC70 has been around long enough that its delightfully retro looks are back in style.

For the 2024 model year, Toyota gave the LC70 a new front fascia with a horizontal mesh grille flanked by round LED headlights. It also features protruding turn signals, a throwback to the original 1984 model.

The front gets a new bumper with a cleaner design, albeit still unpainted. The fenders retain the unpainted look but are updated stylistically to evoke the original LC70. Meanwhile, the rear gets new bumper-mounted taillights. Toyota has filled the space of the previous taillights with body-coloured panels.

Size-wise, the LC70 comes in shorter than the LC250 Prado and LC300. It measures 4,890 mm long, 1,870 mm wide, and 1,920 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,730 mm. Toyota says it will be available in Single Cab, Double Cab, Troop Carrier, and Wagon configurations, retaining the options from the outgoing model.

More modern amenities

In addition to the exterior updates, the revamped LC70 boasts several new tech and safety features. It receives a new 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 6.7-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new LC70 also gets the Toyota Safety Sense suite, an advanced driver assistance system that includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and more.

New engine option

Under the hood, the LC70 gets a new Hilux-derived, 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, turbo diesel engine that delivers 150 kW and 500 Nm of torque. It pairs with a six-speed Super ECT automatic gearbox that sends power to each wheel through the four-wheel-drive (4WD) system. Toyota alleges this unit brings better reliability and fuel efficiency without sacrificing noise and off-road performance.

While we have yet to test those claims, the new LC70 still has the familiar, 4.5-litre, turbo diesel V8 power plant, making 151 kW and 430 Nm of torque. It connects to a five-speed manual transmission.

Both engines appear equally matched, but the newer unit offers slightly more torque (1 Nm) and probably better fuel economy. Of course, the older power plant makes a bit more power (1 kW) and has a battle-tested reputation.

2024 Land Cruiser 70 Series New Zealand availability

The new LC70 is officially arriving in New Zealand later this year. It will come in two variants, LT and LX. Toyota New Zealand says it will release more information (including pricing and specs) as the launch date approaches.

“The Land Cruiser 70 has a loyal following in New Zealand, and the new vehicle represents a “back to the roots” concept in terms of design. It truly can go anywhere – it’s just as at home up in the craggy backcountry of the South Island as it is cruising along Ninety Mile Beach in the Far North or helping wrangle livestock on the farm," said Neeraj Lala, CEO of Toyota New Zealand.

"It’s the ultimate representation of the outdoor Kiwi working vehicle, of making the inaccessible parts of New Zealand accessible."