2024 Nissan Z Nismo confirmed for New Zealand

The much-anticipated 2024 Nissan Z Nismo has arrived. Nissan's latest sports car gets even more ridiculous with improved performance and a bold new look. And even more good news: it's coming to New Zealand later this year or early into the next one.

While Nissan New Zealand has yet to confirm final specs and pricing, we know from its Australian counterpart that Z Nismo will start at $94,000 AUD (around $101,000). Notably, the non-Nismo Z is available locally, starting at $84,990 (plus on-road costs).

Nismo looks

But what does Z Nismo have over the base Z model? It starts with a more aerodynamic front clip with a new bumper and splitter package dubbed the "Grand-Nose" or "G-Nose." Inspired by the Fairlady 240ZG, the new front fascia boasts improved downforce and a pair of vortex-generating bumper canards.

Meanwhile, the sides feature new sills for reduced drag and an extended spoiler with a red stripe that runs through the rear end, which also gets an updated bumper. Z Nismo also rides on 19-inch wheels wrapped in new Dunlop SP Sport MAXX GT600 tyres.

Buyers can choose between five body colour options: Brilliant Silver, Black Diamond Pearl, Passion Red TriCoat, Everest White Pearl TriCoat, and the Nismo-exclusive Stealth Grey.

Stepping inside, the new Z Nismo gets Recaro seats and a steering wheel finished in leather and Alcantara. It also features red push-start and drive mode buttons and Nismo graphics for the digital instrument display.

Upgraded performance

As for handling upgrades, Z Nismo carries new stabilizer bars, retuned dampers, and a stiffer spring rate. It also features additional front and rear underbracing and stiffer suspension bushings for improved performance.

Powering the 2024 Z Nismo is the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 as the base Z, albeit with enhanced cooling, a redesigned wastegate, and performance-tuned ignition timing. The engine now delivers 11 kW more power than the base Z with 309 kW and 45 Nm more torque with 475 Nm.

Here's the kicker: there's no manual option. Z Nismo comes solely with a nine-speed automatic transmission. But Nismo-exclusive clutch packs and retuned engine management software should atone for that with downshifts nearly twice as fast as the regular Z. In addition, the new launch control system and Sport+ driving mode should help manual lovers sleep at night.

We'll know more about local specs and pricing for the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo in the coming weeks and months.