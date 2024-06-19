2024 Lexus UX gets power and tech upgrades

Lexus has unveiled significant upgrades for the 2024 UX SUV, featuring enhanced hybrid powertrains, advanced tech and refined interior design.

This popular luxury compact SUV continues to evolve with new features, but will all that be enough to solidify its market position in New Zealand?

Enhanced performance

Lexus UX300e

The 2024 Lexus UX introduces a more powerful hybrid system.

Lexus New Zealand Vice President Andrew Davis expressed enthusiasm for the updates, stating, "The new hybrid powertrain is extremely economical and refined, while retaining elevated levels of performance."

The latest UX models include the UX 300h hybrid, boasting an 11kW increase in system output to 146kW.

The front-wheel drive (FWD) variants now emit just 98g/km of CO2, while the all-wheel drive (AWD) versions emit 105g/km, adhering to the 3P-WLTP standard.

Additionally, the UX 300h's hybrid system adopts fifth-generation technology with a lithium-ion battery, enhancing per-cell output by 15% and lowering fuel consumption.

Interior and tech upgrades

Lexus has integrated cutting-edge tech into the UX range.

All variants now feature wireless Android Auto, and the UX 300h Premium is equipped with a revised 7-inch digital meter.

Other variants receive an upgrade to a 12.3-inch full-colour digital meter. The new shift-by-wire system, paired with a smaller shift lever, is another highlight across all hybrid variants.

Safety remains paramount with the expansion of the Lexus Safety System+. New features such as safe exit assist and an enhanced pre-collision system, capable of detecting motorcycles during the day and bicyclists at all hours, provide additional peace of mind for drivers and passengers.

Design and trim refinements

The 2024 UX range also benefits from subtle yet impactful interior design tweaks. Premium grades and all battery electric vehicle (BEV) variants now feature a gun metallic finish on the centre console, while Limited and F Sport hybrid variants receive a black hairline finish.

The door switch panel finish matches the centre console, and the new Solis White interior colour replaces Rich Cream in Limited variants.

Externally, the UX 300h and UX 300e offer nine exterior shades, with Sonic Copper as the new colour option.

The F Sport grade introduces a standard two-tone design with an Onyx roof section, adding a stylish contrast.

New Zealand pricing and availability

The new UX range, including three hybrid grades and two BEV grades, is now available for test drives at Lexus dealerships. Pricing for the 2024 Lexus UX models is as follows: