2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N makes big, very quiet, Goodwood debut

The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed is in full swing, and the launches are coming in from left and right. But you wouldn't have heard the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N coming with its whisper-quiet debut (even with the simulated ICE soundtrack).

That said, Hyundai N electric vehicles (EVs) still conjure up excitement. We know that firsthand as we drove the RN22e development model earlier this year. That model crashed into the hay bales at Goodwood this year, by the way, but back to the Ioniq 5 N.

The performance SUV gains an 84-kWh battery pack that powers dual motors, with the front delivering 166 kW and the rear making 282 kW. That's good for 448 kW, but Boost Mode ups the ante to 478 kW. All that drives the Ioniq 5 N to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds before reaching its 260 km/h top speed.

Hyundai has also equipped the Ioniq 5 N with capable brakes. It gets 400 mm front discs with four-piston callipers and 360 mm discs at the rear. It also features an enhanced regenerative braking system that provides up to 0.6 G of stopping power.

Other notable features include the N Torque Distribution system, which provides fully adjustable front and rear torque distribution, and the N Drift Optimizer, which simulates the clutch kick of a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) combustion car.

Of course, the Ioniq 5 N also packs features that make you forget you're in an EV. The N e-shift function simulates a dual-clutch transmission (DCT) by controlling motor torque output, giving drivers an analogue-like shifting experience.

Meanwhile, N Active Sound+ gives various soundscape options. These include Ignition mode for simulating a petrol Hyundai N’s turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder, Evolution mode for mimicking the RN22e, and Supersonic mode for when in the mood for the screams of a twin-engine fighter jet. The feature works through eight internal and two external speakers.

Beyond the performance-focused features, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N also changes its looks. Compared to the standard Ioniq 5, the N-model is 80 mm longer, 50 mm wider, and sits 20 mm lower. Its front end features a new splitter, air flaps, and air curtains, while the rear gets a new spoiler, diffuser, brake lights, and a window wiper. The Ioniq 5 N comes standard with 21-inch forged aluminium wheels shod in 75/35 Pirelli P Zero tyres.

Aside from exterior changes, the Ioniq 5 N gets a revised cabin with a new steering wheel, N bucket seats, metal paddle shifters, soft-touch supports for track driving, and buttons for the N-specific features.

Hyundai has not released range or pricing information as of press time. The standard Ioniq 5, in its top-spec Limited trim, is available in New Zealand for $117,990 (before the Clean Car Discount). The Ioniq 5 N will likely cost more than this, although by how much is yet unclear.