Clean Cars
The sheer number of hybrids (HEV), plug-in hybrids (PHEV) and battery electric (BEV) vehicles coming onto the market is bewildering. We get it. Luckily, DRIVEN Car Guide has your Clean Car needs covered!
BEV
Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) have no combustion engine, being powered solely by a battery. Quick, quiet and cheap to run, BEVs are a great option if your lifestyle suits.
PHEV
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) run both an internal combustion engine (ICE) and an electric motor, allowing for a short (usually 50 to 100km) electric-only range for daily commuting, with the back up of ICE for longer trips.
Hybrid
Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) rely mainly on a combustion engine, but with the assistance of an electric motor and a small battery. Hybrids cannot be plugged in, with the ICE recharging the battery directly.
