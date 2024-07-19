What is the best way to charge your EV in New Zealand?

Charging an electric vehicle (EV) efficiently and effectively is crucial for maximising battery life, ensuring optimal performance, and getting the best value out of your EV.

With the ever-increasing range of options available for charging EVs in New Zealand, understanding the nuances of charging methods is becoming more and more essential for every EV owner. So what exactly are your options?

Types of EV Charging in New Zealand

Level 1 AC Charging

Level 1 charging uses a standard 230/240-volt AC household outlet, which is the common voltage in New Zealand. This is the most basic and widely accessible form of EV charging but also the slowest. Typically, Level 1 charging operates at a power rate between 1.8kW and 2.4kW and provides about 10 to 15 kilometres of range per hour, making it suitable for overnight charging or when you have extended periods without needing to drive.

Most new EVs sold in New Zealand come with a Level 1 charger with a three-pin plug for use in a household socket, but it is best to regard this as an "emergency charger" much ike a space-saver spare wheel; it'll do in a pinch, but there are better, more efficient and safer options for home charging.

Level 2 AC Charging

Level 2 charging operates off either a household 230/240-volt AC single-phase or 400V AC three-phase connection and requires a wall unit be installed to enable a level of communication between your car and your home's electrical system to allow it to charge at higher AC speeds.

The wall box checks how much current the connection can supply, how much the charging cable can handle and how much charging power the electric car can actually absorb and adjusts things accordingly. Operating from 3.6kW up to 9.6kW on single-phase or up to 22kW on three-phase, Level 2 charging provides a significant speed boost, adding 20 to 60 kilometres of range per hour, depending on the vehicle and charger specifications. It's an excellent option for daily charging needs and offers a balance between cost and convenience.

Level 3 DC Fast Charging

Level 3 charging, also known as DC Fast Charging, uses direct current (DC) to provide rapid charging speeds. Operating anywhere between 25kW and 350kW, these chargers can add 100 to 150 kilometres of range in just 20 minutes, making them ideal for long trips or when you need a quick recharge.

Costing up to $100,000 to install, and the fact that electrical infrastructure at homes will not be able to withstand the high voltage of Level 3 chargers, they are generally only seen as public fast chargers installed along major highways and in urban areas, and are becoming more common in New Zealand. But they are more expensive to use and frequent use of fast charging can potentially impact battery longevity, so are best used sparingly.

Timing Your Charging

Charging During Off-Peak Hours

Electricity rates in New Zealand often vary depending on the time of day, with lower rates during off-peak hours (usually late at night and early morning). Charging your EV during these times can significantly reduce your electricity costs. Many EVs and home charging wall boxes allow you to schedule charging sessions, ensuring your vehicle charges when rates are lowest. Check with your electricity provider for specific off-peak times and rates.

Avoiding Full and Empty Charges

To prolong battery life, it’s best to keep the battery level between 20% and 80%. Frequently charging to 100% or letting the battery drop to 0% can accelerate degradation. For daily use, a 70-80% charge is usually sufficient. Save full charges for long trips where you need maximum range.

Optimal Charging Locations

Home Charging

Home charging is the most convenient and cost-effective option for most EV owners in New Zealand. Installing a Level 2 charger at home provides the flexibility to charge overnight, ensuring your vehicle is ready to go each morning. While the initial installation cost can be high, the long-term savings on fuel and maintenance often justify the investment.

Workplace Charging

Many employers in New Zealand are now offering EV charging stations as a perk for employees. Charging at work can be a convenient way to top up your battery during the day. If your workplace provides this option, it can reduce the need for home charging and take advantage of any available incentives or discounts.

Public Charging Stations

Public charging stations are becoming increasingly widespread across New Zealand, found in places like shopping centres, parking garages, and along highways. These stations are essential for long trips and can provide peace of mind when you're away from home. Many public stations offer a mix of Level 2 AC and DC Fast Charging options. Use mobile apps or in-car navigation systems to locate available chargers and plan your routes accordingly.

Battery Care and Maintenance

Understanding Battery Health

Battery health is a critical aspect of EV ownership. Over time, all batteries degrade, but following best practices like keeping the battery level between 20% and 80% can slow this process. Monitor your battery health through your vehicle’s onboard systems or mobile app to stay informed about its condition.

Temperature Management

Extreme temperatures can affect battery performance and longevity. EVs are equipped with thermal management systems to regulate battery temperature, but it’s still wise to avoid charging in extremely hot or cold conditions whenever possible. In New Zealand's temperate climate, this is generally less of a concern, but it's still advisable to park in a garage or shaded area when possible.

Software Updates

Manufacturers regularly release software updates that can improve battery management and charging efficiency. Ensure your EV’s software is up-to-date to benefit from these enhancements. Updates can often be installed over-the-air or at service centers.

Using Renewable Energy

Solar Charging

Integrating solar panels with your home charging setup is an excellent way to reduce your carbon footprint and save on energy costs. Solar power can be used to charge your EV during the day, storing excess energy in home battery systems for use at night. In New Zealand, where solar energy is becoming increasingly popular, this can be a viable option for environmentally conscious EV owners. It does, however, require a considerable investment to install and set up.

Green Energy Programmes

Several power companies in New Zealand offer green energy plans that allow you to source your electricity from renewable sources like wind or solar. Enrolling in these programmes can further reduce the environmental impact of your EV charging and support the transition to cleaner energy.

Planning for Long Trips

Route Planning

For long trips, careful planning is still essential to ensure you have access to charging stations along your route. However, route planning tools available in many EVs and mobile apps are increasingly available and allow you to map out your journey, identifying charging stops and estimated charging times. Planning your stops around meal breaks or sightseeing can make the charging time far less intrusive too.

Portable Chargers

Using a portable Level 1 (included with most, but not all, new EVs sold in New Zealand) or Level 2 charger (generally available with fitted with a 16 amp caravan plug) can provide additional flexibility for charging on the go. While not as fast as dedicated charging stations, portable chargers can be a lifesaver in areas with limited charging infrastructure.

Conclusion

The best way to charge an EV in New Zealand involves a combination of using the right type of charger, timing your charging sessions to take advantage of lower electricity rates, and following best practices for battery care. Installing a wall box for home charging remains the most convenient option for daily use, while public and workplace chargers add flexibility and convenience for longer trips. By understanding and implementing these strategies, you can maximise your EV’s efficiency, extend its battery life, and enjoy the many benefits of electric driving in New Zealand.