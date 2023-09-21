Volkswagen's new Amarok has arrived, and while we've driven the new VW Amarok's range when it launched, there is a lot to dig deeper into for those wanting an alternative to the Ford Falcon. But also keeping its attributes.

So while the model-sharing Ranger-Amarok tie-up works well, we needed our own tie-up for some true Style.

Enter Radio Hauraki's Chris "Keyzie" Key from the whimsically brilliant Radio Hauraki Big Show with Jason Hoyte and Mike Minogue.

As the patchy moustached, Chevy C10-driving resident gearhead, Keyzie got hold of the ute's keys and put together his thoughts on the new VW/Ranger clone, in his own inimitable style.

Keyzie's cool retro-modded LS-powered 1967 Chevy C10

Find more of him on Instagram at chriskeynz. After you've liked our Driven Instagram, of course.

Listen to Keyzie and the Big Show on Radio Hauraki where there are links to the podcast or the livestream and more, on air 4-7pm each weekday.