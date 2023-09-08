For three months we've been living with Volvo's XC40 Recharge, Volvo's medium-sized fully electric SUV. And for three months, we've lived with its Sage Green styling, its simplicity to drive and operate, and its EV lifestyle; and after those three months which seemed to go super fast, the report card is in and the Volvo has been returned - and it's all very positive.

A familiar shape, but XC40 Recharge is still a striking-looking SUV.

The XC40 Recharge is labelled as a compact size, but passes as at least a size larger. We've looked and lived with its claimed EV range of 438km, which in real-world use sat around 350-380km, depending if it was on my Hamilton to Auckland commute, or puttering around the suburbs where it's more efficient. We were easily able to regularly beat the Volvo claim of 25kW/100km, often seeing under 20kW/100km.

Either way, we learned to love a lot about the Volvo XC40, and the ability to simply get in and go because something appealing in its simplicity. One-pedal driving mode mean a slight change in driving style, but after a short term it became natural. In fact, so mind-altering was it in nature, that when we drove other ICE cars, there remained an inherent feeling of loss under braking, that energy was being wasted.

It's fast, too, as the range-leading Ultimate P8 model, and with the ability to knock over sprint times to 100km/h in just 4.9 seconds, it's overly quick and capable and eye-widening for both other cars and occupants. Warning the kids (or punishing them) because almost mandatory. Best part is it doesn't have to be, and it's the instant burst of acceleration, without the need for a throttle to open, gears to downshift or revs to build that proved most handy. Go, slow, done, as quick as that.

The 360 degree camera made low-speed work a breeze, cross traffic alert worked great with the reversing camera, though the emergency assist was a little too intrusive at times, slamming on the brakes and sounding an alarm when slowly reversing over nothing more than a garage crease.

Ours came with roof bike racks that upped the lifestyle and usability aspect, almost forcing us to have a ride on a rare sunny winter day. They did whistle a little around 100km/h, nothing too intrusive.

Being an SUV, it's super practical, too, with 419 litres of cargo space in the rear, and towing capacity up to an impressive (for an EV) 1800kg.

At night, the panels on the dash lit up with a topographical design and made the interior more organic and warm.

But probably one of the key unique selling points of the Volvo is its central touchscreen control system, that integrates with Google. But that depends on how invested in the Google infrastructure you actually are.

The Volvo runs a version of the Android Automotive OS, which is not to be confused with Android Auto, even though there are strong similarities between the two, particularly in terms of appearance and functionality.

But the big difference is that, while Android Auto requires your phone to be attached (either wirelessly of via a cable, depending on the car) and is mirrored on the car's screen from your phone, Android Automotive OS is completely independent and actually handles the car's integrated infotainment system.

The upshot of this is that all you need to do is sign in with a Google account and all of your music, maps, calendars and other Google-based goodies are available on the Volvo's screen, completely independent of your phone.

Of course, the usefulness of this is limited by your personal investment with Google products - if you regularly use Google Maps, have a YouTube Music account and use Google Calendar, the all of that is available once you sign in and for Google users, it is truly excellent, syncing all your accounts seamlessly without needing to connect your phone, even integrating with in-car systems.

For those not so invested in Google offerings, however, the ease of use will not be quite so apparent. While Android Automotive does support some alternative apps, like Spotify for music or Waze for navigation, the range of options is limited, leading to the question "why do I need this if I have my phone?", which is a particularly common one from Apple users (yes, the Volvo does have CarPlay).

Three months was all over so quickly, we didn't spend enough time with the superb Harmon Kardon sound system, with 13 speakers and a 600 Watt amplifier and ventilated subwoofer. A simple rotary volume dial is a much appreciated, yet often overlooked feature.

As we returned it home, there was quite a feeling of loss for the Volvo XC40 Recharge, as it does make itself a valuable and appreciated part of the family. And that's a big compliment.

VOLVO XC40 ULTIMATE P8 RECHARGE

ENGINE: 78kWh battery with dual electric motors

POWER: 300kW/660Nm

GEARBOX: Single-speed automatic, AWD

0-100KM/H: 4.9 seconds

CONSUMPTION: 23.8-25.0kWh/100km (WLTP)

RANGE: 438km (3P-WLTP)

PRICE: $97,900