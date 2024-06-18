Volkswagen Amarok Aventura TSI review: a spark (plug) of hope

They say that the old ones speak in hushed whispers of times long ago when dinosaurs dominated the box office and you could buy a petrol ute.

While the young treat this as stuff of legend, those of us who were there know the truth; the time was known as the 1990s and, yes you really could buy a petrol ute.

But then, in much the same way the dinosaurs went out the first time around (the second time they just fizzled away after a run of crap sequels), there was a huge extinction event that largely wiped out petrol utes, leaving the dominant diesels to reign supreme over the LCV segment and, eventually, even the entire new car market in New Zealand.

But rather than a comet, petrol utes were largely wiped out by that frustratingly vague and nebulous mass known as “buyer preferences” as everyone just wanted a diesel double cab ute.

But petrol-powered utes never quite died out entirely (Toyota has intermittently offered a petrol Hilux) and the looming form of plug-in hybrid utes suggests a resurgence, but there is actually another petrol-powered pick-up that is available right now - the Volkswagen Amarok Aventura TSI.

As most people probably know, the latest incarnation of the Amarok is derived from the uber-successful Ford Ranger. While, in Americaland, the Ranger is available with the rather excellent 2.3-litre turbo petrol four-cylinder engine that also does duty in the Mustang (and, in extreme form, the brilliant Focus RS), that is not an option here for… reasons.

However, it would seem that it was an option for VW to bring the petrol here, so it has, offering the perfect ute for someone who hates having stinky diesel hands after refilling and can’t be bothered buying RUCs.

So how does a petrol version of a traditionally diesel-powered vehicle measure up? Ah… surprisingly similar, it has to be said.

It won’t be a particular surprise to learn that the Amarok Aventura TSI still rides like a diesel Amarok, which is a rather good thing, as both it and the Ranger are absolutely class-leading in that regard.

But they are still one tonne utes with heavy-duty suspension, and nothing changes in that regard. So it still feels like a ute.

No, the surprising part comes in the fact that the engine feels remarkably similar to the 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6 that also powers the Aventura model (and the Panamericana model, as well as the Ford Ranger Wildtrak).

Where the V6 pumps out 184kW of power and a chunky 600Nm of torque, the 2.3 petrol ups the power ante to 222kW, but with “just” 452Nm of torque.

While the diesel V6 brings its maximum torque in at just 1750 rpm it starts dropping off at 2250 rpm, just as the petrol engine’s peak starts coming in (it peaks at 3350 rpm), so once you have about 2000 rpm dialled up, the net effect is pretty similar in terms of acceleration.

Add in the fact that the petrol engine doesn't sound in the slightest like it does in the Mustang or Focus (which is a shame) and actually has a slightly coarse, almost diesel-y edge to it, while the V6 is remarkably smooth and refined for a diesel, and again, things seem rather similar.

Not that this is a bad thing, as the 3.0-litre diesel V6 versions of the Amarok and Ranger are absolutely brilliant, meaning that the 2.3 petrol is too.

But if you are expecting the Aventura TSI petrol to be like a Mustang-powered ute in any way whatsoever, then you are in for a letdown. It’s not like that.

And I think VW have missed a trick with that - even making the petrol sound a bit rortier, with a bit more bite to its exhaust as well, would have set the TSI apart from its diesel counterparts and made it a bit more special. And appealing.

As it stands, there is little in terms of appeal (other than the aforementioned aversion to stinky diesel hands and RUCs) to set it apart from the V6 diesel-powered Aventura TDI. Even the hefty $96,000 price tag is the same.

And that leads to what is probably the biggest problem the Aventura petrol has; it is only $490 less than a Ford Ranger Raptor with its fantastic 292kW/583Nm twin-turbo V6 petrol engine and superb Fox Racing suspension.

Sure, the Raptor’s load and towing capacities drop to 750kg and 2500kg respectively, but then the petrol Aventura also suffers a payload penalty on its diesel sibling (818kg compared to more than 900 for the diesel Amaroks). It does, however, retain the ability to haul a 3500kg braked trailer, giving it an easy edge in load hauling.

Overall, the Amarok Aventura TSI is a truly excellent ute that is superbly comfortable and offers an exceptional ride and handling package, strong performance and all the latest technology.

The petrol engine is smooth and powerful both around town and out on the open road and, while obviously not as frugal as its diesel brethren, is pretty damn close - VW claims 10.8L/100km from the TSI and 9.6 from the TDI.

But for those who want a petrol ute, are not bothered about the badge (or the Ford’s bogan image), are happy to “only” tow 2500kg and who just hate stinky diesel hands, the choice is clear.

ENGINE: 2.3-litre turbo petrol four-cylinder POWER: 222kW/452Nm GEARBOX: 10-speed automatic CONSUMPTION: 10.8l/100km (WLTP) PRICE: $96,000

What are the key statistics for the Volkswagen Amarok Aventura TSI?

The Aventura TSI stands alone in the Amarok line up (and, indeed, the double cab one tonne pick up segment) by virtue of its 222kW/452Nm 2.3-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine. With 222kW of power, the Aventura TSI is the most powerful model in the Amarok range, shading the 184kW from the 3.0-litre diesel V6 models.

Is the Volkswagen Amarok Aventura TSI efficient?

The petrol-powered Amarok is fractionally less efficient than its diesel equivalent, with a WLTP-tested combined average of 10.8l/100km compared to the 9.6 from the diesel Aventura. However, the petrol will be far more sensitive to how it is driven, with a lighter foot leading to bigger efficiency gains, while a heavy foot will be penalised.

Is the Volkswagen Amarok Aventura TSI good to drive?

Using the same underpinnings as the Ford Ranger not only gives the Amarok an excellent range of engines (the 2.3 petrol is the same one that is in the Ford Mustang), but also the excellent dynamics and ride comfort of the popular Ranger.

Is the Volkswagen Amarok Aventura TSI practical?

It's a ute so, yeah, practicality is assured. The roomy and comfortable cabin has plenty of storage available, while the rear tray is wide enough to fit a Euro pallet between the wheel arches. The only downside is the petrol Aventura has a lower payload limit for that tray, dropping to 818kg from the 900-plus of other Amaroks.

What do we like about the Volkswagen Amarok Aventura TSI?

The muscular engine effortlessly matches the diesel V6 in terms of smoothness and performance, while the ability to rev well beyond 4500rpm seems weird and strangely thrilling in a ute. The interior is roomy and comfortable, while the trick electric tonneau and lined tray are nice touches.

What don’t we like about the Volkswagen Amarok Aventura TSI?

The hefty price tag lands the Aventura TSI right in Ford Ranger Raptor territory, throwing it up against the ultimate petrol-powered ute in the local market. Also, a bit more aural drama from the engine/exhaust would be nice...

What kind of person would the Volkswagen Amarok Aventura TSI suit?

The Aventura TSI is aimed squarely at the small niche of "people who are relaxed about spending close to $100k on a ute but don't want to faff around with RUCs, don't want to get diesel all over their hands when refuelling and aren't too bothered about urban fuel economy".