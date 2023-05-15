Electrified vehicles are a hot topic in New Zealand, thanks to rising fuel prices, increasing climate change awareness and the Government's focus on a Clean Car Standard that impacts both consumers and the industry. More buyers than ever want to move to electrified vehicles, but where do you start?

DRIVEN Car Guide is here to help, with a complete guide to every pure-electric vehicle on sale in NZ. Below, we deliver the need-to-know information on every Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) currently available, arranged from lowest to highest price.

A BEV is a pure-electric car or SUV: one that doesn't burn fossil fuel at all.

Remember that any new BEV sold under $80,000 also qualifies for the Government's maximum $7015 Clean Car Discount (or $8625 if registered before July 1 2023), which goes straight back to the buyer after purchase.

MG4

The MG4 represents a whole new generation of BEV technology for the brand, including the new Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) and rear-drive.

With the addition of an entry-level 51kWh Excite model for $46,990, it's also NZ's cheapest new BEV - and if you count the $7015 Clean Car Discount, the first to be available at a real-world price under $40k ($39,975).

The Excite specification is also available with a 64kWh, while and higher-specification Essence versions come with a choice of 64kWh or 77kWh. The long(est)-range 77kWh offers an impressive 530km between charges.

Price $46,990-$63,990 Powertrain 64kWh or 77kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, RWD Power/torque 150kW/250Nm Range 435-530km 0-100km/h 7.9 seconds

GWM ORA

GWM has launched a whole new BEV brand in NZ called Ora. This is its first: a five-door family with quirky retro-futuristic styling; you might know it from overseas markets/media as the Ora Good Cat, but for NZ it's just "GWM Ora". A recent price realignment now means it's also the cheapest new BEV on the market in NZ.

Ora comes in four different guises, with a choice of two battery sizes. There's even a sporty GT version, that's dress-up with different bumpers and wheels; no more power, but the electric motor is recalibrated to make it feel much more lively.

Price $47,990-$58,990 Powertrain 48kWh or 63kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 126kW/250Nm Range 310km-420km (WLTP) 0-100km/h 8.5 seconds

BYD DOLPHIN

Chinese brand BYD took the New Zealand market by storm with the Atto 3. Now it has introduced a smaller sibling, the Dolphin city hatch - which shares status with a couple of other models (read on...) as NZ's cheapest pure-electric car.

The basic standard-range model ducks under $50k but for another $6k you get another 80km between charges and quite a lot more performance, with a more powerful electric motor.

Price $49,990-$55,990 Powertrain 45kWh or 60kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 70kW/180Nm or 150kW/310Nm Range 340km-427km (WLTP) 0-100km/h 12.3/7.0 seconds

MG ZS EV

Burgeoning Chinese brand MG was already set to make a big impression in NZ, but the Government's Clean Car Discount propelled the ZS EV to stardom.

It was launched not only as the cheapest BEV you can buy, but the cheapest plug-in car full stop at $48,990. With the $8625 Discount applied, the original ZS EV was mainstream family-car money at just over $40k.

There's now a facelifted ZS EV, with a 6kWh-larger battery (51kWh) and range increased by 60km to 320km, with the lineup now expanded to include the latest long-range version with a 72kWh battery giving 440km.

MG has managed to keep the entry price under $50k for the new Excite version, although those wanting a closer match to the specification of the outgoing car will want to go for the $53,990 Essence (standard range).

Price $49,990-$64,990 Powertrain 51kWh or 72kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 130kW/353Nm Range 320km-440km (WLTP) 0-100km/h 8.6 seconds

NISSAN LEAF

Nissan NZ has just one BEV in its range - but you could argue the brand and the car are EV icons. The Leaf (Low Emissions Affordable Family vehicle) is the biggest name in EVs in NZ thanks to its domination of the used-import plug-in market. But it was the launch of the second-generation model that marked its reintroduction into the NZ new-vehicle sphere.

The latest Leaf is offered with two different battery sizes, a 39kWh aimed at urban drivers and a longer-range "e+" 59kW unit that's more capable of road trips. In either case, the Leaf is strong on refinement and safety equipment.

Price $54,990-$63,990 Powertrain 39kWh or 59kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 110kW/320Nm or 160kW/340Nm Range 270-385km (WLTP) 0-100km/h 7.9-6.9 seconds

HYUNDAI IONIQ ELECTRIC II

Somewhat confusingly, there are new distinctly different Hyundai BEVs wearing the Ioniq name (a portmanteau of "ion" and unique"). This is the original, a Toyota Prius-esque liftback that was created to carry every kind of electrified powertrain: there are also PHEV and hybrid models available. The latest, of course is the Ioniq 5, a bespoke all-new BEV that shares nothing with this model and marks the start of a whole range of Ioniq-branded models.

But don't discount the OG Ioniq. It has arguably done more to establish BEV technology in the NZ new-vehicle market than any other car, predating the likes of Hyundai's own Kona Electric and the Tesla Model 3. A 2019 facelift brought a sharper look and improved battery technology, although the longer-range versions have been discontinued to put more focus on the newer Hyundai BEVs.

Price $57,990-$71,990 Powertrain 38kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 100kW/295Nm Range 311km

BYD ATTO 3

The Atto 3 is a small-medium SUV that packs a substantial technology punch thanks to BYD's proprietary Blade battery technology, which is claims is the safest in the world, and features like a rotating infotainment screen, embedded SIM card for live updates/remote control and a V2L adaptor included with the car (which allows the user to charge external devices from the vehicle).

The Atto 3 comes with two battery sizes: 50kW (range 320km) or 60kWh (420km), but otherwise the appearance and specification of the models are identical. One of the most interesting/polarising features of the Atto 3 is its highly stylised interior, which has elements designed to look like a gym.

A more recent addition is the Tachyon, a locally developed flagship with bigger wheels, better tyres, Italian leather upholstery and black suede-like trim.

The AA DRIVEN NZ Car of the Year panel named the Atto 3 the best BEV of 2022.

Price $58,990-$71,490 Powertrain 50kWh or 60kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 150kW/310Nm Range 320km-420km (WLTP) 0-100km/h 7.3 seconds

FIAT 500e

It looks familiar, but the pure-electric Fiat 500e is an all-new generation of Fiat's small car, sharing very little with the existing petrol models - which continue alongside the plug-in for now, although Fiat NZ has stated it wants to be 100 per cent electric by 2024.

The 500e comes in Pop and Icon specifications, both with the largest battery available from the factory, offering 320km range. The 500e is 61mm longer and 56mm wider than the petrol model, meaning slightly more interior space - although it's still ultra-compact. The BEV also finally brings the latest driver-assistance and safety features to the 500, including lane control and autonomous braking. The Icon also offers adaptive cruise control.

Price $59,990-$64,990 Powertrain 42kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 87kW/220Nm Range 320km (WLTP)

OPEL CORSA

One of two BEVs used to relaunch the Opel brand in NZ, the Corsa is a supermini-size hatchback of classic proportions - that just happens to have a pure-electric powertrain. Its sister car is the larger Mokka-e SUV, of course (read on for that one); both are also available as petrol models.

The Corsa is a close relation to the Peugeot e-208: both are models from Stellantis brands and they share a platform and battery/powertrain technology, although each have unique styling inside and out.

Price $59,990 Powertrain 50kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 100kW/260Nm Range 383km (WLTP) 0-100km/h 8.1 seconds

PEUGEOT e-208

Save a coloured grille and some blue badges, you'd be hard pressed to pick the e-208 from its petrol-powered siblings. But the 208 platform was designed for BEV technology from the start, resulting in some clever packaging - including a battery split into three sections, maximising capacity and range.

It's very petrol-like to drive, with linear acceleration and conventional (well, compared with other Peugeots at least) controls, but the BEV is also the fastest 208 you can currently buy in NZ. The GT opens at under $60k, but there's also a more highly specified GT Premium at $67,990.

Price $59,990 Powertrain 50kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 100kW/260Nm Range 349km 0-100km/h 8.3 seconds

SSANGYONG KORANDO E-MOTION

SsangYong is aiming right at NZ’s BEV heartland with the e-Motion – essentially a battery electric version of its Korando SUV.

At just under $60k it’s well within the boundaries of the maximum Clean Car Discount and in fact one of NZ’s least expensive SUV-BEV models. SsangYong claims it still offers the “practicalities of a mid-sized C-segment SUV”, but with zero-emissions driving. Tow rating is 1500kg.

Price $59,990 Powertrain 62kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 140kW/360Nm or 258kW/560Nm Range 339km (WLTP)

TESLA MODEL 3

The Model 3 has become a hero car for Tesla in NZ - and a hero car for the BEV cause globally. It's the world's biggest-selling pure-electric vehicle and even broke into the overall top 10 sales charts in NZ for 2021, helped along by the entry RWD model sitting well under the $80k price cap for the Government Clean Car Discount.

As a company, Tesla likes to do things differently. It doesn't like to talk about battery capacities and power outputs, but it loves to highlight range and acceleration figures. Unsurprisingly, these are two areas where the Model 3 is a standout.

Price $62,500-$92,400 Powertrain 50kWh or 75kWh battery, single or dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, RWD or AWD Power/torque 150kW/350Nm, 258kW/527Nm or 336kW/639Nm Range 491-602km 0-100km/h 6.1-3.3 seconds

OPEL MOKKA-e

The Mokka-e was the first entrant in Opel's new "rebate friendly" range for NZ, and it also represents the very latest look and technology for the German brand. But it's also a close relation under the skin to the Peugeot e-2008 (both are part of the giant Stellantis group).

Mokka is available as a petrol model, but the undoubted hero of the range is the Mokka-e pure-electric version, with 363km range. Key to the techy ambience is the Opel Pure Panel in the cabin, with two connected displays forming a "widescreen" dashboard. Mokka-e launched as a top-specification SRi, but there's a $7k-cheaper Live version on the way that brings the post-rebate price down under $60k.

Opel has also instituted a limited-time special on the flagship Mokka-e SRi that matches the $8625 Clean Car Discount, resulting in a reduction of $17,250 and a real-world price of $52,740. The offer is open until the end of May, as long as the government Discount stays in effect.

Price $62,990-$69,990 (special SRi price $61,365 until the end of May 2023) Powertrain 50kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 100kW/260Nm Range 363km (WLTP)

PEUGEOT e-2008

If the 2008 is essentially an SUV sibling to the 208 hatch, then the e-2008 must be a higher-riding, more spacious alternative to the e-208.

It has the same 50kWh battery pack and 100kW electric motor, albeit with slightly reduced performance and range - but still generous for a compact BEV. As with the e-208, the e-2008 is only available in top GT specification.

Price $65,990 Powertrain 50kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 100kW/260Nm Range 332km (WLTP) 0-100km/h 9.0 seconds

TESLA MODEL Y

You could argue the Model Y is simply a slightly taller Model 3 and we wouldn't disagree. But it has a different name and was launched with different timing, so we reckon it deserves its own entry here.

The entry level for this MPV-cum-SUV is the 60kWh battery and rear-drive, but the obligatory super-fast version comes in the form of the Model Y Performance, an AWD machine that can hit 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds. You'll need to stick with the RWD if you want your Clean Car Discount though.

Price $67,500-$97,500 Powertrain 60-75kWh battery, single or dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, RWD or AWD Power/torque 220kW/420Nm or 336kW/639Nm Range 455-514km (WLTP) 0-100KM/H 6.9-3.7 seconds

MAZDA MX-30 TAKAMI

Mazda's first-ever BEV is a stand-alone model, albeit roughly equivalent in size to the CX-30 SUV. Note the "MX" designation - Mazda's chosen badge for vehicles that innovate or explore new segments.

The MX-30 has one of the smallest BEV batteries on the market (and hence a modest range) - a very deliberate decision by the company in line with what it calls a "rightsizing" ethos. It argues that the manufacture of a smaller battery makes much less environmental impact, and that an urban SUV doesn't need a huge range. The company also offers a mild hybrid petrol version of the car.

The MX-30 is also notable for its interior: "Freestyle" rear-hinged rear doors, recycled materials and a cork centre console (paying homage to Mazda's beginnings as a cork manufacturer).

Price $68,590 Powertrain 36kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 107kW/271Nm Range 200km (WLTP) 0-100kmh 9.7 seconds

KIA NIRO EV

With the launch of the Niro back in 2017, Kia embraced electrification completely. The second-generation 2022 model is still available in petrol-electric hybrid, PHEV and BEV configurations, all packaged within a medium-sized SUV.

Fitting underneath the new EV6 fastback, the latest Niro BEV range comes in Light and Water models, both fitting underneath the $80k Clean Car Discount cap to claim the full $8625 rebate. The 64kWh battery is standard - although the electric architecture isn't quite up to EV6 specification, with a maximum charge rate of 100kW.

Price $68,990-$75,990 Powertrain 64kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 150kW/255Nm Range 460km

HYUNDAI KONA ELECTRIC II

The Kona Electric has been a hugely popular BEV in NZ thanks to its combination of compact-SUV style/packaging and, since 2021, new variants that ensure the car has stayed under the Government's $48k Clean Car Discount cap. It's even topped the BEV sales charts some months.

The facelifted model launched in 2021 features a more aero-look front with closed-off grille, more digital-centric dashboard, expanded safety equipment and new low rolling resistance tyres that have improved range.

Price $69,990-$79,990 Powertrain 39kWh or 64kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 100kW/395Nm Range 12.8-305-484km

MINI ELECTRIC

The Electric is not the only plug-in Mini you can buy - but it is the only BEV (the other is a hybrid version of the Countryman). It's only available as a three-door hatch, Mini's stated goal being to translate the car's fun-to-drive character into a BEV package.

It's very much a city car, hence the modest battery size and compact dimensions. Its position as one of NZ's cheapest BEVs has been eroded by recent price rises, but it's still eligible for the full $8625 Clean Car Discount. A recent facelift brings new frontal styling an an upgraded interior.

Price $70,155 Powertrain 33kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 100kW/295Nm Range 235-270km 0-100km/h 7.3 seconds

POLESTAR 2

All-new car from an all-new brand. But if you think the Polestar 2 looks familiar, you're right. The new BEV specialist is a joint venture between Volvo and parent company Geely, and it's using plenty of the Swedish brand's styling cues while it gets established.

The 2 is part sedan, part fastback and part SUV. But it's unashamedly aimed at the big-selling Tesla Model 3, with price and specification to match. The are more conventional SUV models to come (the 3 and 4), as well as a luxury coupe to be called (you guessed it) the Polestar 5. And the very sexy Polestar 6 roadster.

Price $76,900-$104,900 Powertrain 69kWh or 88kWh battery, single or dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, FWD or AWD Power/torque 170kW/330Nm or 300kW/660Nm Range 470-540km (WLTP) 0-100km/h 7.4-4.7 seconds

KIA EV6

Kia's first dedicated BEV shares its platform and powertrain technology with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, but in terms of styling and driving dynamics it's a very different proposition.

The sleek fastback five-door body shape is low and wide, and the chassis has a more sporting demeanour to suit. The car is available in both RWD (one model under the $80k Clean Car cap) and AWD. The flagship is the super-fast GT: 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds.

Price $76,990-$139,990 Powertrain 58kWh or 77kWh battery, single or dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, RWD or AWD Power/torque 124kW/350Nm or 239kW/605Nm Range 394-528km 0-100km/h 8.5-3.5 seconds

CUPRA BORN

The Born, from Spanish brand Cupra, is based on the VW Group's increasingly ubiquitous MEB electric-vehicle platform. But the compact Born has a unique selling proposition: it's arguably the first dedicated BEV hot hatch to be offered in NZ.

Sportiness is part of the Cupra brand. The Born is smaller than sister models like the VW ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq (similar size to the VW ID.3, which is not sold in NZ) and emphasis is on aggressive looks and fun handling, with a low centre of gravity and rear-drive.

Price $77,990 Powertrain 82kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, RWD Power/torque 170kW/310Nm Range 511km 0-100km/h 7.0 seconds

FORD MUSTANG MACH-E

Ford NZ has managed to tick the box for the Government’s full Clean Car Discount with its Mustang Mach-E – at least in the entry RWD model, which carries an on-road price of $79,990.

But equally significant is that the top Mach-E GT AWD is the fastest Mustang you can buy, with 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds. It also features high-tech MagneRide adaptive suspension, performance tyres and an additional Untamed drive mode for track use.

Price $79,990-$124,990 Potential Clean Car Discount $8625 (entry model only) Powertrain 76kWh or 99kWh battery, single or dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, FWD or AWD Power/torque 198kW/430Nm or 258kW/560Nm Range 440-550km 0-100km/h 6.1-7.1 seconds

HYUNDAI IONIQ 5

The Ioniq 5 spearheads Hyundai's new generation of BEVs - there will be other models wearing other numbers to come, but all under the "Ioniq" sub-brand. The 5 is verging on a premium model, with only one variant under $80k, but it also takes Hyundai to new heights of design and technology.

The specification choice is substantial: three different battery sizes, RWD or AWD, high-tech options including a solar roof that can help charge the car and even a V2L (Vehicle to Load) adaptor that allows the Ioniq 5 to run electrical appliances.

Price $79,990-$117,900 Powertrain 58kWh or 73kWh battery, single or dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, RWD or AWD Power/torque 125kW/350Nm, 160kW/350Nm or 225kW/605Nm Range 384-481km 0-100km/h 8.5-5.2 seconds

HYUNDAI IONIQ 6

Another incredibly bold BEV design statement from Hyundai, the Ioniq 6 is just one number up from the 5, is based on the same platform and opens at the same rebate-friendly price... but it's a whole other thing. The 6 is a low sedan with styling that pays homage to the aviation-inspired "streamliner" cars of the 1930s.

There's one model under the $80 Clean Car cap, the 53kWh (429km range) single-motor rear-drive. It's quite a big leap up from there to the 77.4kWh at $94,990, but the range increases to a very impressive 614km. The flagship Limited has dual-motor AWD, topping out at $125k - but with a slightly shorter range of 545km.

Price $79,990-$124,900 Powertrain 58kWh or 77kWh battery, single or dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, RWD or AWD Power/torque 111kW/350Nm (2WD only) or 239kW/605Nm Range 412-614km

LEXUS UX 300e

The UX300e is the first-ever BEV from Lexus. Essentially a conversion of the existing UX250h hybrid, it's actually also the fastest UX you can buy - as well as being cheaper than the FWD 250h once the Government Clean Car Discount is applied. Compared with the hybrid models it has a strengthened steering rack, unique suspension tune, acoustic glass, underfloor covers and wheelarch liners to shut out unwanted road noise.

The UX300e was launched with a fairly modest 54kWh battery (range 315km), but it's now been upgraded to 73kWh, giving an impressive range of 450km - with no change to the entry price. The infotainment screen has been upgraded to a 12.3in unit and there are additional safety features, including Intersection Turn Assist, Emergency Steering Assist and a Curve Speed Reduction function for the adaptive cruise.

Price $79,900 Powertrain 73kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 150kW/300Nm Range 450km (WLTP) 0-100km/h 7.5 seconds

LDV MIFA 9



Not one for shrinking violets! Chinese maker LDV is something of a leader in the BEV light-commercial sphere, with the pure-electric Deliver3 van and T60 ute. The Mifa is its first BEV passenger vehicle, a full-size luxury people mover (5.2m long, 2m wide) that seats seven.

It's a bespoke passenger vehicle rather than a van conversion, with the emphasis on refinement and equipment. But LDV has still managed to get one model on the market that qualifies for the sub-$80k Clean Car Discount of $8625, with higher-spec versions reaching well up over $100k.

Price $79,990-$119,990 Powertrain 90kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 180kW/350Nm Range 430km (WLTP)

SKODA ENYAQ iV

Enyaq is Skoda's first-ever pure-electric vehicle, based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform - so a sister model to the likes of the VW ID.4/5. It's a large five-seater SUV (almost as big as the Kodiaq) with a familiar Skoda look and feel.

It comes only in relatively high Sportline specification for now, but a revised "launch price" has dropped the entry model under $80k to qualify for the full Clean Car Discount (it previously didn't qualify at all). There's an even more upscale Max version, which can also be purchased in a coupe body style. But all models have the same powertrain, with an impressive 500km-plus range.

Price $79,990-$89,990 Powertrain 80kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, RWD Power/torque 150kW/310Nm Range 532-544km (WLTP) 0-100KM/H 8.6 seconds

VOLKSWAGEN ID.4/ID.5

Volkswagen NZ has eschewed the Golf-like ID.3 for its local BEV lineup, choosing instead to focus on the ID.4 SUV – and its coupe-like derivative, the ID.5. Both are set for launch in mid-2023.

The entry ID.4 and ID.5 Pro have an on-road price of $79,990, guaranteeing eligibility for the Government’s maximum Clean Car Discount. Other ID.4 and ID.5 prices are exclusive of on-roads.

The range is split between the 4 and 5 body shapes, each available in Pro and Pro+ specification. All are single-motor RWD, although the 220kW dual-motor GTX is confirmed for mid-2024.

Price $79,990-$94,490 Powertrain 77kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 150kW/310Nm Range 519-530km 0-100km/h 8.5 seconds

VOLVO XC40 RECHARGE

Volvo's "tough little robot" compact-SUV has been with us for a while - since 2017. But it's coming along on Volvo's journey to become a 100 per cent electric brand by 2030 and this is its latest step: the Recharge. Previously available in PHEV format (now discontinued for NZ), the little 40 is now pure-electric.

The range opens with the Pure: smaller battery, single motor and front-drive (but still respectably powerful and quick for a vehicle of this size). Things really step up with the dual-motor Ultimate, which brings a whopping 300kW and AWD.

The XC40 lends its platform to the C40 SUV-coupe (read on for that one) and of course both are closely related to the Polestar 2, with the same platform and powertrains.

Price $85,900-$99,900 Powertrain 69-78kWh battery, single or dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, FWD or AWD Power/torque 170kW/330Nm or 300kW/660Nm Range 425-438km 0-100km/h 7.4-4.9 seconds

VOLVO C40 RECHARGE

Volvo proclaimed the C40 as its first bespoke BEV - the first of many of course, as it moves towards a pure-electric future from 2030. That's kind of true in that the C40 is a standalone new model, but it's also simply a coupe version of the existing XC40 Recharge, with a lower and sleeker roofline.

Nothing wrong with that and it's a great base to work from. The C40 comes in the same Pure and Ultimate specifications as the XC40 and is offered with the same powertrains. It's a little more expensive than its more spacious and boxy sibling, though - which is always the way with coupes, right?

Price $87,900-$101,900 Powertrain 69-78kWh battery, single or dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, FWD or AWD Power/torque 170kW/330Nm or 300kW/660Nm Range 438-451km 0-100km/h 7.4-4.7 seconds

MERCEDES-BENZ EQA 250

The EQA is Mercedes-Benz's second BEV - an urban SUV that translates the look of the larger EQC into a more city-friendly size. It's equivalent to the petrol GLA in the maker's wider range.

Unlike the EQC (but very much in keeping with the urban SUV ethos), the EQA is front-drive. You still get a generous battery though, meaning a WLTP range of 400km-plus.

Price $91,800 Powertrain 67kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 140kW/375Nm Range 410km (WLTP) 0-100KM/H 8.1 seconds

MERCEDES-BENZ EQB

Call it a larger alternative to the EQA with a seven-seat option, or a pure-electric version of the GLB SUV – technically speaking, either is correct for the EQB. There’s just one battery size for the range but two powertrain options, for FWD or AWD.

The 350 dual-motor AWD is the more luxurious (and expensive of course), but if you want to have the seven-seat option (an extra $2900) that’s only available with the FWD EQB 250.

Price $99,900-$109,900 Powertrain 67kWh battery, single or dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, FWD or AWD Power/torque 140kW/385Nm or 215kW/520Nm Range 371-360km 0-100km/h 9.9-7.8 seconds

BMW iX1

BMW's baby SUV, the X1, got a real lift in quality and technology with the new third-generation model launched in 2022, which featured a perky three-cylinder petrol engine and some very impressive driver-assistance and safety tech. In our review, we likened the design to the larger iX BEV.

That's even more valid now that BMW has added BEV power to its compact-SUV, to create the iX1. Sold in a single xDrive30 specification, it adds a lot to the X1 package with 230kW and all-wheel drive. It's also BMW's cheapest BEV... although not exactly cheap.

Price $98,990 Powertrain 65kWh battery, dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, AWD Power/torque 230kW/494Nm or 215kW/520Nm Range 417-440km 0-100km/h 5.6 seconds

BMW i4

The i4 takes BMW's familiar "Gran Coupe" styling theme and applies it to a ground-up pure-electric model: tradition with the latest BEV technology.

The i4 is available in two versions, a RWD eDrive40 and the high-performance M50, which has a range of M-specific equipment and enhancements. It's also brings AWD to the i4, to better contain the huge increase in power and torque that comes with the top model.

Price $116,600-$139,900 Powertrain 84kWh battery, single or dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, RWD or AWD Power/torque 250kW/430Nm or 400kW/795Nm Range 590-510km 0-100km/h 5.7-3.9 seconds

BMW iX3

While BMW's new i4 and iX models are ground-up BEVs, the iX3 takes a different route: it's a heavily modified electric version of the X3 medium SUV, bringing the German maker's electric technology into a package that will be very familiar to long-time BMW SUV buyers.

It comes in two unusually titled models, Inspiring and Impressive. Both share an 80kWh battery pack, the latter adding trim details and more aggressive styling, including 20-inch wheels.

Price $118,900-$129,300 Powertrain 80kWh battery, single electric motor, single-speed transmission, RWD Power/torque 210kW/400Nm Range 440-505km 0-100km/h 6.8 seconds

MERCEDES-BENZ EQE

The EQE is the second model built on Mercedes-Benz's bespoke BEV platform - following on in look and feel from the EQS. Just as the EQS is a pure-electric alternative to the S-Class, the EQE sits alongside the conventional E-Class.

As you work up the range there are single-motor RWD and dual-motor AWD versions, as well as the flagship Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic (0-100km/h in just 3.5sec).

Price $132,100-$195,000 Powertrain 89kWh battery, single or dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, FWD/AWD Power/torque 180kW/550Nm, 215kW/765Nm or 460kW/950 Range 500km-626km (WLTP) 0-100km/h 7.3-3.5 seconds

LEXUS RZ 450e

The RZ450e is Lexus's second pure-electric model (after the compact UX300e) but definitely its first bespoke BEV. It's based on the same purpose-built platform as Toyota's forthcoming BZ4X.

Think of it as a sister model to the new RX500h hybrid, although the RZ is slightly shorter and lower, and shares no body panels (despite having a very similar look).

Price $141,900-$151,900 Powertrain 71kWh battery, dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, AWD Power/torque 150kW/266Nm (front), 80kW/168Nm (rear) Range 470km (NEDC) 0-100km/h 5.3 seconds

AUDI e-TRON

Audi uses "e-tron" as a designation for EV technology, but it's also simply the name of its SUV-BEV. It's available in both wagon and Sportback (coupe) body styles, albeit both with five doors.

All models share the same 95kWh battery capacity, but the powertrain comes in two specifications: the 55 models (wagon or Sportback) get their quattro all-wheel drive from two electric motors, but the hero version is the S Sportback with three motors and more power.

Price $151,900-$190,400 Powertrain 95kWh battery, dual or triple electric motors, single-speed transmission, AWD Power/torque 300kW/664Nm or 370kW/973Nm Range 335-325km 0-100km/h 5.7-4.5 seconds

MERCEDES-BENZ EQC

Mercedes-Benz followed rivals Audi, BMW and Jaguar in creating a mass-produced BEV. But when the EQC came in 2019 made a big impression, winning the 2020 NZ Car of the Year award.

Think of the EQC as en electric equivalent to the GLC SUV. It's even loosely based on GLC architecture (mostly platform and suspension), although the company says there's only around 15 per cent commonality in parts. In terms of styling and powertrain, the EQC is very much its own thing.

Price $154,400 Powertrain 80kWh battery, dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, AWD Power/torque 300kW/760Nm Range 417km (WLTP) 0-100km/h 5.1 seconds

JAGUAR I-PACE

Jaguar has already announced it will become a completely BEV brand from 2025 - a smart move for a small company focused entirely on the luxury market. The company is already established as something of a pioneer in the premium-BEV market with the I-Pace, which was launched back in 2018.

Part SUV, part coupe, the I-Pace is built on a bespoke platform and while it carries some classic Jaguar styling cues, it also embraces a clean-sheet approach to design and packaging. There are two specification levels, SE and HSE, but both share the same 90kWh battery pack and AWD system.

Price $159,900-$169,900 Powertrain 90kWh battery, dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, AWD Power/torque 294kW/696Nm Range 470km 0-100km/h 4.8 seconds

MERCEDES-BENZ EQV

The ultimate eco-people mover? That's certainly the intention of the Mercedes-Benz EQV, which takes the familiar V-class MPV and adapts it to pure-electric power, with a generous 100kWh battery (Mercedes-Benz claims 90kWh "usable" capacity) and a high level of refinement.

The EQV transports up to seven people and with the battery pack installed under the cabin floor, loses nothing in practicality and loadspace compared with the standard V-class models.

Price $167,695 Powertrain 90kWh battery, dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, FWD Power/torque 150kW/365Nm Range 418km 0-100km/h 12.1 seconds

BMW iX

The iX is BMW's radical new-generation pure-electric SUV, showcasing its latest design cues, interior architecture and BEV technology.

It was launched in two versions, the xDrive40 and xDrive50, but we now also have an M-fettled version: the M60, which boasts 455kW/1100Nm, M-specific suspension and 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

Price $169,600-$238,900 Powertrain 77kWh or 112kWh battery, dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, AWD Power/torque 240kW/630Nm, 385kW/765Nm or 455kW/1100Nm Range 425-630km 0-100km/h 6.1-3.8 seconds

PORSCHE TAYCAN

Porsche has offered plug-in cars for nearly a decade, but the Taycan is its first BEV. It's available in a dizzying range of body style, powertrain and power configurations.

There are low-slung "sport saloon" and SUV-style Cross Turismo models, with rear-drive (saloon only) and all-wheel drive, and standard or long-range batteries. For the future, also expect to see a low-riding Sport Turismo wagon wearing the GTS badge (Porsche has just launched the saloon in that specification).

Price $193,400-$400,900 Powertrain 79kWh or 93kWh battery, single or dual electric motors, two-speed transmission, RWD or AWD Power/torque 350kW/345Nm, 350kW/500Nm, 390kW/650Nm, 420kW/650Nm, 440kW/850Nm, 500kW/850Nm or 560kW/1050Nm Range 365-437km 0-100km/h 5.4-2.8 seconds

AUDI e-TRON GT

Audi's low-slung high-performance coupe is a close relation of the Porsche Taycan, albeit with unique styling, a tighter model lineup and the brand's signature quattro all-wheel drive standard across the range.

The e-tron GT is split into two tiers. The standard car is simply the "e-tron GT quattro", while the flagship version is the "RS e-tron GT". The latter is the first production BEV from the Audi Sport (RS) division, not to mention the fastest and most powerful model it has ever created.

Price $197,090-$277,090 Powertrain 93kWh battery, dual electric motors, two-speed transmission, AWD Power/torque 390kW/640Nm or 475kW/830Nm Range 487-472km 0-100km/h 4.1-3.3 seconds

BMW i7

BMW's traditional flagship sedan is no more. The 7-Series has transitioned to fully electric, which is surely a watershed moment for the German luxury brand.

The i7 is dripping with luxury, high technology and surprise-and-delight features, including a "Great Entrance Moments" welcoming protocol when you approach/unlock, "lounge atmosphere" cabin and a cinema-like 31.3in screen in the back.

Price $276,900 Powertrain 106kWh battery, dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, AWD Power/torque 400kW/745Nm Range 590-625km 0-100km/h 4.7 seconds

MERCEDES-AMG EQS 53

The classic S-Class sedan continues for now, but the EQS is Mercedes-Benz's new pure-electric flagship - and its first-ever model built on a bespoke BEV platform (the EQA and EQC are both based on existing ICE models).

It's been launched as a Mercedes-AMG product first in NZ, packing a serious performance and technology punch. But a Mercedes-Benz version will follow for 2023. A highlight of the EQS is the MBUX Hyper Screen, which unites three screens under a single panel that spans the width of the cabin. The front-seat passenger even gets their own touch-screen and controls.

Price $310,900 Powertrain 108kWh battery, dual electric motors, single-speed transmission, AWD Power/torque 484kW/950Nm Range 587km 0-100km/h 3.8 seconds