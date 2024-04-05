Toyota bZ4X Motion AWD EV review: we're all in

You cannot say we’re not thorough. When it comes to the Toyota bZ4X/Subaru Solterra fraternal twins, we’ve pretty much done it all. We spent a couple of months in an early-build bZ4X FWD at the start of the year, we’ve done media launches for both models, followed by evaluations of the production versions of the bZ4X Pure and entry Solterra.

Same 71kWh battery as other bZ4X variants... and the Subaru Solterra.

You can even throw the Lexus RZ in there if you like: same platform and battery technology, but otherwise very different. We’re done that one, too.

From the Toyota side of things, this rounds it out: the flagship bZ4X Motion, which tops the bill at $83,990 for the two-tone version you see here. You can save $1000 and have a body-colour roof, but we wouldn’t: it really suits the car and it looks cool.

The entry $73k Pure is already quite lavishly equipped, but the Motion brings enhancements like pseudo-leather upholstery, panoramic roof and a more grunty JBL audio system.

EVs have an inherent advantage with AWD operation; the bZ4X makes the most of it.

But the real difference is the dual-motor AWD system, much of which comes from Subaru’s involvement (well, that’s what the bZ4X chief engineer told us) in the whole project.

So compared to the bZ4X Pure FWD you gain another electric motor at the rear, a pushbutton X-Mode for off-tarmac (thanks again Suby) and just for the glamour of it, larger 20-inch alloy wheels. Although the suspension setup is pretty much the same.

Motion gains slick-looking 20-inch alloys.

It might not be the massive leap you’re expecting, because while the Pure has a 150kW motor up front, the Motion pares back to two 80kW units, meaning you’re only getting another 10kW overall.

The Motion is only 0.6sec quicker to 100km/h than the Pure. What it really brings is a brilliant AWD system.

But that does help keep the range viable: a claimed 470km (WLTP) compares pretty well to 516km for the Pure; the larger wheels, sans aero-covers, also have an effect here.

Not much quicker than the single-motor version, but Motion uses its power well.

It also leaves room for a performance version of the bZ4X, because Toyota can always sub the 150kW motor back into the package; like it’s done with the Lexus RZ.

We can’t deny that the entry Pure has everything you need, but there’s still a pleasingly luxurious vibe about the Motion.

As it stands, the Motion is only 0.6sec quicker to 100km/h than the Pure. What it really brings is that brilliant AWD system. The lightning-fast response of electric power (no physical connection needed) gives EV AWD systems a huge advantage anyway, but this one is especially well-sorted and works really well on sealed and loose surfaces.

Cabin has a great blend of techy controls and conventional buttons.

The bZ4X has fundamentally well-sorted steering and chassis dynamics, so the AWD system is just the icing on the electric cake. It also gives this car bragging rights over EV rivals such as the Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID.4, which are only available in NZ with two-wheel drive. At least for now. Yes, you can have the likes of a mainstream Ford Mustang Mach-E or Hyundai Ioniq 5 with AWD, but both are a lot more expensive than the bZ4X Motion.

As for the rest of the package, we’re still fans. The cabin looks wacky but it’s easy-to-use and surprisingly practical in terms of passenger space and cargo carrying. And while we can’t deny that while the Pure has everything you need, there’s a more luxurious vibe about the Motion that many will find appealing. Plus those big, shiny wheels and the two-tone paintjob give the Motion a lot more presence than the Pure. If you want to show off.

EVs must have a rear light bar. It's the law. Or so it seems.

One downside of the Motion is the standard driver monitoring system, which comes with the AWD but isn't fitted to the Pure FWD. It's a little too keen to correct you in keeping eyes-front - like if you glance at the infotainment screen to check the navigation, or change a music track. The Solterra is the same. Similar systems offered by other makers are equally... annoying, so it's not a problem specific to this platform.

It’s well-known that the bZ4X got off to a wobbly start internationally, with quality and range issues. We had a few of our own with the early build car we experienced earlier this year, too, but all resolved.

Makes you think Toyota NZ was right to sit back and wait, because the Kiwi-spec bZs we’ve driven have left us deeply impressed with the quality and execution of Toyota’s first bespoke pure-electric car. We’d even drive it again.

BATTERY: 71kWh with dual electric motors POWER: 160kW/168Nm GEARBOX: Single -speed, AWD 0-100KM/H: 6.9sec RANGE: 470km (WLTP) PRICE: $83,990.

How much is the Toyota bZ4X Motion?

The Motion AWD starts at $82,990 (a $10k premium over the Pure FWD) and it's another $1000 for the factory two-tone paintjob.

What are the key statistics for the Toyota bZ4X Motion?

Same 71kWh battery as other bZ4X models, but with dual electric motors bringing 80kW/168Nm each. Note the Motion AWD only has 10kW more than the Pure FWD though, which gets a more powerful (single) motor.

Is the Toyota bZ4X Motion efficient?

There's been plenty of controversy about the bZ4X's range, but as it stands now the Motion's official 470km (and real-world 400km during our test) is really impressive given the battery is smaller than the class average.

Is the Toyota bZ4X Motion good to drive?

The bZ4X is really well-sorted anyway, but the excellent AWD system adds another layer of driver appeal and ability.

Is the Toyota bZ4X practical?

For context, the bZ4X is slightly smaller than a RAV4 and the boot is 90l smaller, but we reckon it gives the more traditional SUV a run for its money in terms of occupant space/comfort and load-space versatility.

What do we like about the Toyota bZ4X Motion?

The AWD system is great, the bZ4X is good to drive generally and the extras on the Motion specification do add more of a luxury look and feel. It's practical and goo value compared to other mainstream AWD-EV rivals.

What don’t we like about the Toyota bZ4X Motion?

Just a bit more of a power hike over the Pure would be appealing, and while we like the cabin and dashboard we still reckon the sister Subaru Solterra's square steering wheel works better in this format.

What kind of person would the Toyota bZ4X Motion suit?

Toyota argues the bZ4X is intended to work well as a car, not merely a vehicle for an EV powertrain, and the bZ4X Motion certainly makes the transition for a traditional Toyota (hybrid, probably) customer easy. There are avant garde aspects to the car, but it's extremely easy to get to grips with and very accomplished.