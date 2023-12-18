Top 10 reviews of 2023: the top car is only partly electric (and don't worry, there's still a van)

It's become an annual tradition to look at the top reviews of the year and 2023. You might be wondering which car came top last year; click here to find out. There's a hint in the picture above, too.

And this year? Read on. As always, we're surprised and pleased by the sheer diversity of this list. And while there's the expected emphasis on electrified vehicles, combustion-engine vehicles are also really well represented - a reminder that while the transition to electric is happening fast, it's still an evolution rather than a revolution.

Special mention to our Ultimate Hybrid, PHEV and BEV Guides; they're always in the top-ranked stories for the year but we don't include them in the overall count, because they don't focus on just one vehicle. Click on the links below to read them.

But now, let's get started on the top 10. Click on the in-story links if you'd like to see the original review or learn more about the individual vehicles.

1. HONDA ZR-V

Honda's ZR-V is not just an all-new model: it's a whole new start for the brand's SUV lineup, which it has since built on with a new CR-V, using a similar package of technology.

ZR-V represents a whole new start for Honda SUVs.

The ZR-V also claimed the Best Medium SUV award in our 2023 AA DRIVEN Car Guide NZ Car of the Year awards programme.

Our ZR-V launch story was popular, but things really fired up when we dug deeper into the clever e:HEV hybrid range-extender model with a full review.

Read our Honda ZR-V Sport e:HEV review

2. BYD SEAL

BYD's eagerly awaited sedan - a self-proclaimed Tesla Model 3 rival - has hit the NZ market just as 2023 draws to a close. But back in August we found ourselves in the right place at the right time and grabbed a quick first drive of this fast four-door.

BYD went premium and high-performance with the Seal sedan.

Oh yes, we didn't muck around with the lower-powered versions (we didn't actually have the choice to be honest). We hit the road in the Performance version, with 390kW and 0-100km/h in 3.8sec. We know the acceleration figure is correct, because it's written on the bootlid!

Read our BYD Seal Performance first drive

3. CUPRA BORN

Volkswagen Group's MEB electric cars - which all share the same platform and core technology - hit the market in force during 2023. They're all variations on an SUV theme... except for one.

NZ's first EV sporty hatch? Meet the Cupra Born.

Sporty Spanish brand Cupra downsized MEB and upsized the smiles with the Born, a warm-hatch that aims to make the most of the EV powertrain's torquey performance and RWD layout. Looks the part, too.

Read our Cupra Born first drive

4. TOYOTA GR COROLLA

We've a great a great time with Toyota's new GR models: Yaris, Supra and 86. And probably more than our fair share of adventures with the latest GR Corolla, driving it first on track, then on road, and then again on road and track.

We loved the GR Corolla on road and track.

Plenty of stories to choose from then. But the one that really rated was our full review, where we enthused about the circuit credentials but wondered whether it really worked as a day-to-day car. Verdict? Read on.

Read our Toyota GR Corolla review

5. TOYOTA HIACE

Yes, another Toyota on the list. Naturally. But a very different kind of Toyota. Utes are all very well, but the Hiace has been a staple on the Kiwi light commercial scene for decades.

Toyota's barn-storming Hiace. More back doors means a better van.

So even a small tweak or model revision is big news. The current-gen 'Ace was launched back in 2019, but readers apparently couldn't enough of the model's new... barn doors. Awesome.

Read our Toyota Hiace review

6. BYD ATTO 3

Last year's top review subject still generates big interest in 2023. In fact, we covered the BYD Atto 3 several times again this year, including the new Kiwi-developed flagship Tachyon.

Standard range BYD Atto 3 really got some air in 2023.

But the most popular review was our first full test of the entry-level standard range model, where we had a chance to look more closely at the brand's over the air (OTA) updates - because several happened while we had the vehicle on test.

Read our BYD Atto 3 standard range review

7. MG4 XPOWER

The MG4 was absolutely the star car of 2023: it wowed us right from the start and our time with various models in the mainstream range convinced our AA DRIVEN Car Guide NZ COTY panel that it was worthy of not just the Passenger car award but also the grand prize.

MG4 XPower pictured in a rare moment not sprinting to 100km/h.

But there was also an unexpected adrenaline hit in the form of the super-fast dual-motor XPower model, which we grabbed for a first drive towards the end of the year. It's not just fast: it's a hoot, too.

Read our MG4 XPower first drive

8. MG ZS EV

Ah, the old favourite. We've spent a lot of time with MG's little ZS EV SUV, most recently with a long-term facelift model that started its time with us right at the end of 2022.

You can't pick the long-range ZS EV from the regular one. Except that it doesn't stop for 440km.

For our last month we swapped out the standard range model for the then-new long range, which bumps both battery size and range up by around 40 per cent: 72kWh and 440km respectively. Did we rate the extra $11k asking price worth it?

Read our MG ZS EV long range review

9. VW AMAROK AVENTURA

Would a Ford Ranger in any other shape be as sweet? Apparently yes, as we came away deeply impressed by the Volkswagen Amarok this year (which is of course based on the Ford platform and powertrains).

Amarok Aventura arguably even more swish than the Ranger it's based on.

We reviewed a wide cross-section of the Amarok range, but the one that really grabbed your attention was the top Aventura, which we tested in an optioned-up form that kissed the $100k mark.

10. PORSCHE 911 GT3 RS

We only had it for a day - but what a day. Our time on some pretty wet Kiwi backroads didn't exactly allow us the chance to explore the 911 GT3 RS's ferocious acceleration and racecar aerodynamics, but it was still an automotive experience to remember for 2023.

Just got this new Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Right, gotta fly.

As much a crowd-pleaser as a driver-pleaser. And surely the craziest, most exclusive DRIVEN Car Guide road-test car of 2023.

Read our Porsche 911 GT3 RS review