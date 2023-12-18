Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid JLX 2WD review: badge engineering

You cannot blame Suzuki for putting its best foot forward, but just for the record: the new S-Cross Hybrid (note the big blue badge on the back) is not a hybrid hybrid. Like the Swift and Vitara below it, it’s a mild hybrid.

Nice badge, but it is a bit of an exaggeration.

It has a 48-volt power system that gets charged up when the car brakes or coasts, and an electric integrated starter generator (ISG) that can fire up the engine or even give it a little boost when needed. But the power reserve is very small and there’s no separate electric motor to drive the wheels, like there is in a Toyota C-HR or RAV4.

Still, the mild hybrid setup reduces fuel consumption by 1.1/100km compared to the outgoing non-hybrid S-Cross. It also eased the car back into the zero band under the Clean Car Discount rules, although that’s all gone now.

In fact, the powertrain is pretty much identical to the Vitara Hybrid launched last year. And it's arguably even more important for the S-Cross to have it, given it’s a larger (such things are relative with Suzuki, it’s still only 4.3m long) and more modern machine. It was substantially updated in 2022, with a new look and new interior; the Vitara’s look hasn’t really changed since 2016.

Last year's facelift gave S-Cross a much smarter visual identity.

The S-Cross Hybrid has a bit less power than the previous version but a bit more torque. And it’s really is a bit better to drive as well as being more frugal, because the boost provided by the ISG makes for more relaxed performance.

The 1.4-litre BoosterJet engine has always been a beauty, so the mild hybrid tech really completes the package.

Unlike the system in the Swift (which is only 12v), you can indeed see and feel the mild hybrid tech working in the S-Cross. An indicator light appears on the dash when regen is working and you can often feel the car “sailing” or coasting, engine-off, to a stop.

Under the bonnet is the 1.4-litre turbo form the Swift Sport. Plus some hybrid stuff.

The 1.4-litre BoosterJet engine (also used in Swift Sport) has always been a beauty, so the mild hybrid tech really completes the package. Only six ratios in the automatic gearbox, but it’s still smooth and steady as she goes. It helps that it’s light and nimble: just 1265kg at the kerb.

You get a 'walkaround' from the 360-degree camera system, which you can view either from the outside of the vehicle or with the car made pseudo-invisible.

The S-Cross chassis has always been a standout too, although we’d say if the budget allows, go for the AWD version (it’s an extra $3k). Our test car was the 2WD and although it’s still smooth and responsive through the corners, Suzuki’s excellent Allgrip AWD system really does add another dimension. You get extra drive modes that improve both on and off-tarmac performance.

Cabin is a blend of traditional and techy.

The cabin is deeply traditional and actually not as funky as the older Vitara’s, but it’s still the more modern affair, with a 9-inch infotainment touch-screen sitting proud of the dashboard and a flash new operating system. You even get a “walkaround” from the 360-degree camera system on startup, which you can view either from the outside of the vehicle or with the car made pseudo-invisible. Fancy.

The extra 100mm in the wheelbase makes the S-Cross a much more practical family car than the Vitara.

Having said that, features like the analogue instrument panel and gawky manual handbrake also remind that the bones of this car go back a fair way. And while stop-go adaptive cruise control is a welcome piece of equipment among the fairly comprehensive list of driver-assists, we’re not at all keen on the way it quits after a couple of seconds at standstill – or sometimes if the car ahead suddenly turns off at low speed.

Boot floor at its lowest, but you can raise it up for a flat load-through too.

The extra 100mm in the wheelbase makes the S-Cross a much more practical family car than the Vitara, especially for those in the rear – although the roof-mounted centre seatbelt looks untidy and seems like a hangover from another era.

A really decent 440-litre boot is a bonus on what’s still a fairly small SUV, and we like the double floor: you can mount it low for maximum load height, or clip it up further up (leaving 10l underneath) so that it lines up with the folded rear seats.

A spacious family SUV, even if it is still only 4.3m long. Smaller than it seems...

The S-Cross certainly won’t strike you as the most cutting-edge compact SUV on first acquaintance, but it’s a car of surprisingly deep talents – and the fact that the mild hybrid tech has edged the fuel consumption down into the 5l-bracket certainly makes it a lot more 2024-relevant. Try it, you’ll like it.

ENGINE: 1.4-litre turbo-petrol four with 48v mild hybrid system POWER: 95kW/235Nm GEARBOX: 6-speed automatic, FWD CONSUMPTION: 5.5l/100km (3P-WLTP), CO2 124g/km PRICE: $42,990

How much is the Suzuki S-Cross JLX Hybrid?

Suzuki NZ has dropped the JX entry model in this new Hybrid range, so this JLX 2WD is now the cheapest model at $42,990. The AWD is $45,990.

What are the key statistics for the Suzuki S-Cross JLX Hybrid powertrain?

The combined turbo-petrol engine and mild hybrid system delivers a combined 95kW/235Nm: 8kW less but 15Nm more than the outgoing non-hybrid verison.

Is the Suzuki S-Cross JLX Hybrid efficient?

The electrified bits help the 2WD model to 5.5l/100km (3P-WLTP). The AWD is a teeny bit more thirsty: 5.9l/100km.

Is the Suzuki S-Cross JLX Hybrid good to drive?

The BoosterJet engine has always been smooth and the mild hybrid additions make it even more so. The S-Cross is also fun to drive on-road and the ride is fairly compliant, although a (seeming) lack of sound deadening at the back did result in a crashy soundtrack over urban bumps form our test car.

Is the Suzuki S-Cross JLX Hybrid practical for a compact SUV?

It’s a little larger than the sister Vitara and yet still very compact at just 4.3m long; the S-Cross is really well packaged for both passengers and cargo. The boot boasts a double-height floor, which is useful for either maximising volume or creating a flat load-through.

What do we like about the Suzuki S-Cross JLX Hybrid?

It’s a proven package made even more fuel efficient by mild hybrid technology. It’s more fun to drive than your average compact SUV and surprisingly practical – a step towards a medium SUV without the extra exterior dimensions.

What don’t we like about the Suzuki S-Cross JLX Hybrid?

Despite some good technology, it really does seem a bit old-fashioned in places. The driver-assistance features are good but it’s annoying the way the adaptive cruise quits in certain circumstances. For a vehicle likely to sell on improved fuel efficiency, the BoosterJet engine’s requirement for more expensive 95-octane fuel might hurt a little.

What kind of person would the Suzuki S-Cross JLX Hybrid suit?

Somebody who values a more conventional cabin environment and smooth powertrain. Or somebody wanting a city-friendly SUV that’s still rewarding to drive on longer weekend trips.