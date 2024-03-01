Subaru Impreza review: keeping things on the down-low

We get the overwhelming preference for all things SUV in New Zealand and of course, we go with the market in the way we review new vehicles.

An Impreza is a low Crosstrek. Or a Crosstrek is a tall Impreza. They are very similar, anyway.

But a quick digression... if you don’t mind. While there are many advantages an SUV body shape brings, no matter how good it is, it would surely be nicer to drive on-road if it was a little lower to the ground. Everything else being equal, that just makes sense.

Enter the sixth-generation Subaru Impreza hatchback. It’s a new version of a family car that has been with us for three decades, although it’s a body type that’s rather niche now. But it remains a great mainstream model that does so much right.

It’s also essentially the same car as the Subaru Crosstrek, which is jacked-up with extra plastic bits to make it into an SUV. If that sounds a bit dismissive, it isn’t meant to be: the Crosstrek is an impressive little crossover, with a great AWD system, good ground clearance and even an “X-Mode” to help you get further off the beaten track.

Striking 18-inch alloys standard on new Impreza.

We’re just making the point that the Impreza is essentially a passenger-car version of the Crosstrek; or maybe the Crosstrek is an SUV version of the Impreza, even though it was launched first. Hard to tell these days.

The steering, ride and handling are as well sorted as you’d expect from Subaru.

Some extended test time in the Impreza has reminded us just how satisfying a conventional family hatchback can be. It’s a more engaging drive than the equivalent Crosstrek, which is a compliment because that’s rather good too.

A road vehicle through and through, but Impreza still gets Subaru's AWD system.

The steering, ride and handling are as well sorted as you’d expect from Subaru. It’s not outrageously sporty, but everything feels nicely balanced and because you’re sitting quite low (at least by the standards of our SUV world) in supportive seats, it feels like a very complete dynamic package.

If there’s a weak point it’s the engine, which is a classic Subaru boxer but a bit short on power and torque.

The Impreza is no ordinary family hatch of course, because it also gets the AWD system from the Crosstrek. Which works just as well on wet roads as it does for light off-roading in its SUV cousin.

Looks sharp, but on paper Impreza suffers from a lack of hybrid technology.

If there’s a weak point it’s the engine, which is a classic Subaru boxer but a bit short on power and torque. That’s no different from the Crosstrek petrol, but the latter has an advantage in also offering hybrid versions that have an extra 66Nm from the electric motor. That tech is not offered in the Impreza for NZ.

The new platform is a strong base and the little Subaru now boasts premium-model levels of standard equipment.

If it’s any consolation, you’re not losing a lot in fuel economy. The Crosstrek hybrid is only 0.7l/100km more thrifty than the standard petrol.

Huge for Impreza in the cabin, with luxury-car levels of equipment.

The Impreza is still a really impressive motorway cruiser once you’re up to speed. It’s refined thanks to the continuously variable transmission that drops the revs right down, and the ride soaks up irregular surfaces nicely.

The new Impreza is nearly $10k more expensive than the last model. But at $44,990 it actually feels like a lot of car for the money: the new platform is a strong base and the little Subaru now boasts premium-model levels of standard equipment. It’s also $2k cheaper than the equivalent Crosstrek.

Portrait screen dominates the cabin; wireless phone projection for Apple and Android.

The Impreza cabin is characterful and the car is absolutely loaded, from Subaru’s latest EyeSight driver-assist system to the new 360-degree panoramic camera system (which made its debut on the Crosstrek last year) to a great Harman Kardon audio system – which is a first for an Impreza-badged Subaru. All basically the same as the Crosstrek Premium, funnily enough.

You don’t often get to compare hatch and SUV, like-for-like. A Corolla hatch is not really like a Corolla Cross, and a Honda Civic hatch is nothing like a ZR-V. But if you’re in the market for a small Subaru, you do have the choice between the Impreza and the Crosstrek. Don’t dismiss the more traditional model just because SUVs are the fashion; the Impreza might surprise and delight you.

ENGINE: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder boxer petrol POWER: 115kW/196Nm GEARBOX: 7-speed automated dual-clutch, FWD CONSUMPTION: 7.5l/100km PRICE: $44,990

How much is the Subaru Impreza?

There's only one model, just called "Impreza", at $44,990. That's nearly $10k more expensive than the previous model, but we reckon it's a lot of car for the equipment you're getting.

What are the key statistics for the Subaru Impreza powertrain?

Familiar Subaru 2.0-litre boxer petrol engine, with modest outputs of 115kW/196Nm. It feels a bit slow off the line, but it is nice and refined once you're cruising, with a continuously variable transmission that offers 8 "steps" in Sport mode. And it's all-wheel drive of course.

Is the Subaru Impreza efficient?

The official figure is 7.5l/100km, which is in the middle of the pack. We'd love to see Subaru's 2.0-litre mild hybrid offered ( as it is the sister Crosstrek), but that's not on the agenda for Impreza apparently.

Is the Subaru Impreza good to drive?

Subaru claims the steering is borrowed from the WRX (which is essentially a fast Impreza anyway), so it has some sporty aspirations. Modest performance aside, it does a great feel on the road and the ride/handling balance is just-so between comfort and responsiveness.

Is the Subaru Impreza practical?

It pleases the driver in many ways but the Impreza is also welcoming to passengers. The rear seat has generous legroom, certainly more than you'd expect from a small hatch, and occupants even get both USB-A and USB-C charging ports for their devices.

What do we like about the Subaru Impreza?

It's refreshing to drive a hatch again in what's pretty much an SUV world and the Impreza is one of the most well-sorted models around. It's a pleasure to pilot but also surprisingly spacious in the back seat, and the standard equipment level is bordering on the luxurious.

What don’t we like about the Subaru Impreza?

The standing-start performance is a letdown (and we're not just being petrolheads here). The driving experience and fuel economy would be boosted by the hybrid tech you find in the sister Crosstrek. Buyers of the previous model might be shocked by the big price rise, although that's balanced by a big increase in quality equipment.

What kind of person would the Subaru Impreza suit?

A family buyer who accepts they're not going off-tarmac every other weekend and realises they can still have the on-road advantages of AWD in a hatchback-package that's pretty sweet to drive in Kiwi conditions.