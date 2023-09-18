After a very, very long wait, Volkswagen Group products on the much vaunted MEB all-electric platform have finally started arriving on our shore, one of the first of which was the Skoda Enyaq.

Of course, it has been well documented that this first arrival landed at quite a high price indeed, and the less-than-enthusiastic reaction to the range starting at $92,990 led to a very quick revision of strategy on Skoda NZ’s part and a savage price drop that slashed $13,000 off the initial prices.

This saw the entry level Sportline model become eligible for a Clean Car Discount rebate by dropping to $79,990 driveaway and this top-spec Sportline Max suddenly become a far more appealing proposition at $84,990 driveaway.

Both Enyaqs use the same powertrain - the now familiar RWD configuration of the MEB platform that uses a single 150kW/310Nm permanent magnet synchronous electric motor on the rear axle, with a 77kWh lithium ion battery supplying the power and a range of up to 534km in the Sportline and 526km in the Sportline Max.

While it does miss out on a rebate, the Sportline Max packs in considerably more gear than the entry car, which is reflected in its slightly reduced range.

The Sportline Max adds a 360 degree camera, a head-up display, a heated windscreen, a massage function for the driver’s seat, heated front and rear seats, a 12-speaker Canton audio system, Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) and the wonderfully pointless “Enyaq crystal face” which is basically some extreme bling in the form of a light-up grille. Yes, really.

Whether or not these extras are worth what is essentially a $12k premium over the entry model ($5k between the base pricing of both and the entry car’s $7k rebate) is open to debate, and will likely really depend on how much you value the excellent DCC system or want massage seats and a light up grille, I suppose.

The Enyaq has the nicest interior of any MEB car I have personally driven so far, which doesn’t include the just-landed Audi Q4 (which will no doubt have a typically fantastic interior), but does mean it has a far more premium feel than the Volkswagen ID.4, with classier materials, a more traditional presentation - which means more physical buttons - and better ergonomics.

The massage seats are very pleasant indeed, while the seats themselves are extremely comfortable and nicely supportive.

As with most EVs, the Enyaq’s interior space belies its exterior dimensions, with excellent rear legroom and an impressively large boot that starts at 585 litres (with the rear seats up) and expands to a cavernous 1710 litres (with them down). For reference, that easily eclipses the VW ID.4 (542 litres), as well as the similarly-sized Toyota bZ4X/Subaru Solterra/Lexus RZ siblings (451 litres).

No, it won’t tear your face off from a standing start and neither will it wow you with its high-tech cleverness. But it will provide comfort, quality and a decent range without being showy.

While the interior impresses and the technology on board is generally top-notch, the Skoda shares the same glaring flaw as all the other MEB products; a total lack of online connectivity.

Because New Zealand and Australia are considered “offline” markets in VW’s world view (that means we are low on the priority list for connected features…) the Enyaq gets no live services, such as over-the-air updates or cellular-based mobile-phone apps to connect to your car. For now, at least.

This is disappointing to say the least, as connected features are something EV buyers are largely used to and, indeed, expect on their $80k-plus EV.

On the road, the Enyaq is, unsurprisingly, rather similar to its MEB stable-mates, which means satisfying, but not searing, performance, a settled and impressively composed ride, surprisingly agile dynamics and slightly mushy brakes. Turn-in is crisp and accurate, and you are never really aware of the extra weight the battery brings to the medium SUV party.

While the Enyaq is clearly aimed more at the luxury end of the performance spectrum, with a relatively modest 150kW and 310Nm on tap, it deploys it where it is most useful to provide in-motion thrust as opposed to off-the-line muscle. Basically, that means that it is unremarkable, but perfectly acceptable, from a standing start, but puts more of its effort into the 80 to 120km/h range.

While the Enyaq doesn’t do anything particularly remarkable, it does do everything well. No, it won’t tear your face off from a standing start and neither will it wow you with its high-tech cleverness. But it will provide comfort, quality and a decent range without being showy.

Except, of course, if you go for the top-spec car that comes with that LED grille…

SKODA ENYAQ iV 80 SPORTLINE MAX

MOTOR: 82kWh battery with single electric motor

POWER: 150kW/310Nm

GEARBOX: Single-speed automatic, RWD

0-100KM/H: 8.6 sec

CONSUMPTION: 16.4kWh/100km, maximum charge rate 135kW, range 526km (WLTP)

PRICE: $84,990