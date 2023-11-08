Skoda Enyaq Coupe Sportline Max 80 iV review: as is the fashion

Volkswagen Group’s family of MEB electric SUVs – VW ID.4, Skoda Enyaq and Audi Q4 e-tron - are all pleasingly different as consumer products. But they also have a lot in common, and we’re not just talking platform/battery technology.

Just one Skoda Enyaq Coupe specification is offered in NZ: the lighty-up-grille Sportline Max.

We’re talking fashion. No forward-looking EV-SUV lineup is complete without a coupe version. VW has the ID.5, Audi has the Q4 e-tron Sportback and now here’s Skoda’s: the helpfully named Enyaq Coupe.

Coupe versions of SUVs don’t make a whole lot of sense: you take a vehicle designed around space and practicality, make it a bit less spacious and practical and charge more for it. Nobody seems to mind though, and lots of buyers really love ’em.

There have been twists and turns in Skoda NZ getting the Enyaq to market, but let’s not get bogged down in that. As it stands, the entry Enyaq is offered in a higher specification than the sister ID.4 – it’s called Sportline. And Skoda NZ also offers a higher iteration of that higher specification, called Sportline Max, that adds extra goodies like massage driver’s seat, upgraded sound system, an illuminated grille (an EV doesn’t need a grille and grilles don’t need to light up, but anyway), adaptive suspension, 360-degree camera and extra airbags in the back.

Sportline trim is quite sumptuous, including curvaceous front seats.

The Enyaq Coupe is only offered in Sportline Max trim, for $89,990 – a $5k premium over the SUV Sportline Max. Sleeker roofline, but otherwise pretty much same everything.

The cabin retains the look and feel of Skoda’s ICE models, with more physical switchgear than the equivalent VW or Audi models.

In fact, Skoda claims you’re not giving up a whole lot in terms of practicality with the coupe. The glass panoramic roof fitted as standard actually liberates extra headroom in the back, meaning occupants have essentially the same space as they do in the SUV.

Bit less bootspace in Skoda Enyaq Coupe - but still a generous 570l.

The biggest impact is in bootspace, the Coupe losing 15 litres – but still offering a pretty decent 570l. Variable cargo floor too, so you can move it up and down according to needs.

Skoda does seem to have created a low-roof version of its SUV that avoids looking comical, which is not so easy to do.

We’ve covered the Enyaq multiple times, so feel free to read our launch story, or more recent Sportline Max SUV review. Just to recap: it looks sharp for sure, but it’s definitely the most conservative of VW Group’s MEB-SUV trio. The cabin retains the look and feel of Skoda’s internal combustion engine (ICE) models, with more physical switchgear than the equivalent VW (especially) or Audi models, which some people find quite pleasing.

SUV-coupes often look awkward, but Enyaq is well-proportioned. Or is it the orange paint talking?

This is a Skoda that happens to be pure-electric, rather than Skoda’s interpretation of an electric car.

It looks sporty, but it’s not exactly fast: 0-100km/h in 8.7sec.

A lot of the Sportline package feels quite sumptuous. The glossy black trim, big 13in infotainment screen and supportive sports seats all add to the luxury ambience.

Sportline trim is swish, but Enyaq goes one better with Sportline Max specification.

It’s a big car and feels it on the road, but it’s also rock-solid in corners and can ride beautifully with the Max’s standard Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC). To adjust the firmness there’s even a Bentley-style slide control available on the central screen.

It looks sporty, but it’s not exactly fast. All current Kiwi Enyaqs have the 150kW single-motor RWD setup, which means 0-100km/h in 8.7sec for the Coupe. But the planted nature of the chassis makes it obvious it can handle much more, and that’ll come next year (hopefully) with the truly quick dual-motor RS version.

Like another VW Group brand, Porsche, with its Cayenne, Skoda does seem to have created a low-roof version of its SUV that avoids looking comical, which is something not so easy to do. Suits you, Skoda.

SKODA ENYAQ COUPE SPORTLINE MAX 80 iV

MOTOR: 77kWh battery with single electric motor

POWER: 150kW/310Nm

GEARBOX: Single-speed automatic, RWD

0-100KM/H: 8.7sec

CONSUMPTION: 16.2kWh/100km (WLTP)

PRICE: $89,990