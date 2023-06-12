Should I buy? Renault Arkana Intens user review

Tested by: Jacqui Loates-Haver, Reset magazine editor

What is it?

Renault Arkana Intens, the mid-range model of the new Arkana range. A swoopy coupe-style five-seat SUV that offers a little style with lots of economy, by using a small 1.3-litre four-cylinder.

Who would buy it?

The Intens is not quite a full-sized SUV and it’s a little on the sporty side to work convincingly as a family wagon.

But it’s right on the money for a career-driven, single 30-year-old who once drove a hot-hatch and still likes to be a little bit badass on the weekends. The black leather seats, jacked-up rear and sloping roofline look pretty sharp.

What’s good about it?

Renault has created a car that looks more expensive than the $44,990 (currently on sale at $38,990) price tag would indicate. It has a reassuring heft about it and sits well on the road – it feels safe to drive.

It’s also a comfortable ride, the suspension isn’t too hard and once you get onto the open road, it’s a pleasure to drive.

The tech is good and functional, with a 7-inch driver screen and 9-inch touchscreen on the dash which is user-friendly and easy to read. The one stumbling block was the confusing radio volume stick on the steering wheel; some embarrassingly loud moments ticked by before I worked out how to nudge Bachman-Turner Overdrive down to an acceptable level on the Arkamys sound system.

The Intens boasts all the right kit including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, blind spot warning, lane departure and assist, reliable sat nav, pedestrian and cyclist detection.

Hands-free unlocking and a start card are a bonus, although I shudder to think what the replacement cost of the card would be if you lost it.

The interior is loaded with enough soft-touch surfaces to offset the acres of hard plastic around the centre console, and it is blessed with seats that are to be applauded: comfortable, stylish, heated and ventilated; they’re 10 out 10.

What’s not so good?

My pet hate: the dual clutch transmission, which lags on take-off, and also when reversing. It also screams a bit through the early gear changes, which makes commuter traffic harder work than it needs to be. It’s nothing then everything.

What else? The flimsy manual gear-change paddles on the steering wheel: I give them 12 months, tops, before they snap off and drop into your lap. That’s how they feel.

Visibility isn’t the best, the windscreen and rear pillars are chunky and obscure too much of the view for my liking.

Is it practical?

If practicality is top of your list, this may not be the car for you. Headroom in the back comes up a bit short due to the sloping roofline, although the legroom is good. Boot space is fairly generous at 485l with the seats up, and 1268l with the rear seats folded flat. There are some nifty storage spaces in front of the gear stick, in the door bins and under the arm rest, plus two cup holders.

What other cars should I think about?

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, BYD Atto 3, Mazda CX-30 GSX, Toyota RAV4, Kia Sportage Deluxe.

Should I buy it?

Yes and no. I like a lot about it, the size, the look, the practicality – but if, like me, you’re not a fan of dual clutch transmissions, then the Intens might drive you crazy around town. If looks are important, you could do worse – it was a head-turner in traffic with the coupe styling, 18-inch wheels and the flame-red paintwork on our test model. Good value, too.