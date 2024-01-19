Most will associate the Segway brand with the quirky self-balancing single-axle personal transporters made for those seeking a life more sedentary. However, that all changed back in 2015 when it was snapped up by Chinese robotics maker, Ninebot, and shoulder-tapped to launch a headlong assault on the global powersports sector.

Now Segway is launching a renewed push into the New Zealand market and is aggressively courting a wide network of dealers in both main islands for its ever-expanding range of 4WD quad bikes (ATVs) and side-by-side off-road vehicles (SSVs).

Segway will soon release a quad with a 1000cc engine.

Researched and developed in the USA and manufactured in China, the range kicks off with two single-cylinder 4WD quad bikes powered by single-cylinder engines with an attractive entry price of $8990. The side-by-side range also has the potential to inflict some heartburn on the dealer networks of rival powersport brands, with the basic UT10 Fugelman Rugged costing less than the usual $20,000+ price asked for other SSVs.

The Fugelman is powered by a 1000cc parallel twin-cylinder engine developing a healthy 78kW/95Nm and driving all four wheels via a CVT gearbox and front and rear diff-locks. Such is the performance potential of the Fugelman that it provides the platform for the sporty Villain SX10 ($27,817), which trades the load tray for a more rally-ready shorter-wheelbase body but is essentially the same vehicle mechanically.

The UT10 Fugelman only slightly dressed up with safety nets.

A fang of Segway’s year-old UT10 Fugelman SSV through a winding rock-strewn track, traversing a hilly farm north of Melbourne, gave the opportunity to sample its performance. It was a responsive and easy machine to control over a challenging course, chosen so it could really strut its stuff.

The double-wishbone suspension at both ends and chrome-moly steel frame soaked up everything the rutted and rocky track could sling at it and I felt fully engaged with the feedback coming through the steering wheel via the three-way adjustable electric power steering of the Fugelman.

The experience left me thinking that the NZ farmers, hunters, wine growers, and tourist operators who’ll buy the Segway will feel plenty of satisfaction with their purchase. But however good the current experience is, it’s going to get a whole lot better by the end of 2024.

The Fugelman hangs on with limpet-like tenacity

That’s when Segway will follow up the present sporty Villain model with an uber-SSV called the Super Villain. It’ll be powered by an engine with twice the capacity and twice the cylinders as the present parallel twin and boosted by a turbo to develop 247kW/570Nm.

Instead of the CVT there’ll be a sequential manual gearbox to drive the four wheels, and massive amounts of suspension travel to keep them in contact with the ground. I won’t be surprised if Segway enters the SSV class of the Dakar Rally with its new high-performance flagship.

As impressive as the coming Super Villain sounds, I’m just as intrigued by Segway’s coming release of the first hybrid powertrain in the powersports arena. This will retain the 1000cc parallel twin of the Fugelman, but driving the wheels will be the job of a 144kW electric motor with the combustion engine powering a generator at optimum speed to keep the battery charged.

Electric power steering makes it easy to keep the AT5 L on track.

There will be three modes – full power, range extender, and pure electric. I’m betting that the farmers who like to keep the herd calm while driving them, and the tourism and vineyard businesses that like to be seen doing the right thing, are going to snap up the plug-in hybrid Segway like it’s the best thing since Suzuki NZ created the world’s first four-wheeled ATV.

Speaking of ATVs, their more affordable prices continue to make them highly desirable back country cart vehicles, and Segway’s AT5 and AT6 models offer a choice of engines and lengths and can be configured to comfortably carry two people.

The new entry AT5 model is the more agile of the two with a shorter wheelbase and is powered by a 499cc single developing 29kW/81Nm. It can carry 100kg on the rear rack or tow a trailer weighing 600kg. Pricing for the AT5 range starts at $8990 for the Rugged model and stretches to $10,990 for the longer wheelbase AT5 L Quad Pro.

Off camber corners don't turn the UT10 into a sledge.

The older AT6 model range reflects US preferences for larger ATVs and is powered by a 570cc single developing 33kW/48Nm. The entry point is the $11,990 AT6 S with a 195kg payload and electric power steering. The top of the range is the $13,990 AT6 L Full Spec with a payload of 270kg.

The three-seat UT10 Fugelman SSV models cost between $19,990 and $24,990 and have 680kg payloads and a load tray capable of carting 450kg. Towing capacity is 1134kg.

The Segway range will soon expand with two new additions: a six-seat version of the Fugelman SSV costing $25,990, and a high-performance quad powered by the same 1000cc powertrain as used by the SSV models. Soon there will be a more expansive NZ dealer network to serve it.

“Given the level of interest, we’ll soon achieve our aim of having a dealer in every regional hub of the country,” says Simon Buchanan, NZ country manager for Segway Powersports distributor, Urban Moto Imports.