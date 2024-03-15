Ridden review: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 brings authentic LAMS cruising

The low-capacity cruiser market took a major hit when mandatory ABS was introduced into New Zealand, hot on the heels of Harley-Davidson discontinuing its only LAMS offering - the Street 500. As a result, riders wanting an authentic learner-approved cruiser were reduced to a selection of modern bikes that somewhat lacked the classic appeal that often attracts riders to a cruiser in the first place.

It's a learner bike, but the quality is truly impressive.

Royal Enfield has filled that gap with its Super Meteor 650, a bike that brings classic cool back to the LAMS cruiser segment along with the necessary modern amenities.

Royal Enfield itself has undergone a vast transformation over the last decade. Moving from ancient motorcycles designed in the 1950s to modern bikes with some of the latest technology in the segment, Royal Enfield has surged its development into a true juggernaut on the global market. The Super Meteor 650, along with the new Himalayan 450, cements this view as fact.

While Royal Enfield already held a spot in the segment with its $8190 Meteor 350, the 14.8kW of that bike left many underwhelmed and wanting more. As such, the Super Meteor 650, which comes at a $3300 premium over the Meteor 350, builds upon Royal Enfield’s much-loved 35kw 650cc twin-cylinder engine platform and raises the bar in numerous respects.

Extra paint on the engine adds class and helps owners keep the bike clean.

Build quality is a big step up, while componentry has also been given a big boost with the inclusion of larger 43mm Showa forks residing in alloy triple clamps.

This is made very clear as soon as you sit down in the 740mm-high saddle. The bike exudes quality with the gleaming metal switchgear and just a smidge of chrome on the mirrors and exhaust offset by the gleaming Interstellar Green paint of our test bike.

Interestingly the riding position is somewhat of a hybrid of traditional cruiser and roadster, which while comfortable lacks some of the low and raked-out cool factor of some competitors.

Lockable Monza-style fuel cap is a nice touch.

Sitting proudly atop the 15.7-litre fuel tank is a lockable Monza-style fuel cap, which easily flips open for filling, unlike a certain giant in the modern classic motorcycle game, which has a separate lock cap underneath.

A nice touch for ease of ownership is the engine gets a lick of paint with the Super Meteor, which sees the side cases drop road grime-attracting polished metal surface of its 650cc siblings.

The clocks are shared with the Scram 411 and Hunter 350, and include the optional Tripper navigation pod which links Google Maps instructions from your phone via the Royal Enfield app.

Optional Tripper navigation pod can hook up to your phone.

There’s a feeling of authenticity with the Super Meteor that is somewhat lacking with its competitors in the segment. Its engine is air and oil-cooled with cooling fins proudly on display on the cylinders, while its feet forward riding position and 740mm seat height put the rider in a comfortable position that won’t destroy tailbones on longer trips.

Like the Continental GT and Interceptor, the Super Meteor has a smooth power delivery that feels perfect for enjoying the ride, rather than revving hard to please performance junkies. It’s a predictable engine that will work well for both the entry-level rider and the more experienced rider looking to ride at a reduced pace.

Overall the bike feels like an authentic cruiser rather than a sports bike engine crammed into a low-slung frame. Each time I headed out on it I kept finding myself saying “Well this is lovely” and I think that sums up the Super Meteor quite well.

It’s got that missing authenticity that the other cruisers in its segment are missing and it looks fantastic, but it is also an utter pleasure to ride. For your $12,490 you really are getting quite the cruiser experience.

PRICE: $12,490 ENGINE: 648cc POWER: 35kW at 7250rpm, 52.3Nm at 5650 rpm