Our top 7 clean hybrid and EV family SUVs: get those rebates while you can

If you’re in the market for a truly thrifty and practical family SUV, there’s never been a better time to buy one. The choice of low-emissions models has increased enormously since the Government introduced its full Clean Car Discount programme in April 2022; it expanded from just EVs to all models, meaning most petrol-electrified hybrids also get rebates.

But there are changes coming to the Discount programme in July, with the threshold for rebates shifted back – meaning most non-plug-in hybrids will lose their cashback status.

Here, we’ve chosen our magnificent-seven favourite clean SUVs. There’s a mix of hybrid electrified vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV, or pure-electric) models. All currently get a rebate… until July 1.

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID (HEV)

The Toyota RAV4 (above) remains a firm favourite with Kiwi buyers: it’s currently the top selling passenger vehicle in the country and was the AA DRIVEN Car Guide New Zealand Car of the Year People’s Choice for 2019 and 2022.

The RAV4 has older nickel-metal hydride battery technology, but the hybrid system works brilliantly, recharging itself often when you decelerate or brake. All RAV4 Hybrid models are AWD also, making for great active safety in winter weather or on loose surfaces.

Just one big downside: Toyota has been quite open about its supply issues, and it can’t deliver a RAV4 until 2024. But it’ll still be a great family car then, too.

ENGINE: 2.5-litre petrol engine with hybrid electrified system

POWER: 163kW (combined)/221Nm

GEARBOX: Continuously variable automatic, AWD

CONSUMPTION: 5.5l/100 (3P-WLTP)

PRICE: $47,290-$59,290 (current Clean Car Discount $2335-$2387)

HONDA ZR-V SPORT (HEV)

Ad now for something completely new: Honda is in the midst of a generational change in its mainstream models, with its unique e:HEV hybrid technology (as used in the latest Jazz) at the core.

There are new compact HR-V and larger CR-V e:HEV models on the way, but Honda’s latest for NZ is the ZR-V – a new model that fits neatly in between the two.

It really does raise the bar for the brand’s SUV’s in terms of driveability and quality, and it looks really smart too. The e:HEV powertrain – which uses the petrol engine mainly as a generator to feed the battery and/or electric motors – also makes it a highly efficient urban vehicle.

ENGINE: 1.5-litre petrol engine with hybrid electrified system

POWER: 135kW/315Nm

GEARBOX: Continuously variable automatic, FWD

CONSUMPTION: 5.5l/100km

PRICE: $55,000 (current Clean Car Discount $2130)

MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER PHEV

The Outlander is the model that introduced most Kiwi motorists to PHEV technology nearly a decade ago, and it’s still a market leader. PHEVs combine a conventional petrol engine with an upsized battery that you can plug in, giving pure-electric driving for short distances.

Except the Outlander’s EV mode range isn’t so short: its electric range of 84km was well beyond the 30-50km typical of PHEVs when it was launched in 2022, although other makers (mostly luxury ones) are now catching up.

The latest Outlander is also larger than the previous model and it’s loaded with safety tech, making it a great family choice. This model combines PHEV with seven seats for the first time, too.

Outlander PHEV will keep some form of Clean Car Discount after July, but it’ll be smaller.

ENGINE: 2.4-litre petrol engine with plug-in battery and twin electric motors

POWER: 98kW/195Nm (petrol engine), 85kW/255Nm (front electric motor), 100kW/195Nm (rear electric motor)

GEARBOX: Continuously variable automatic, AWD

CONSUMPTION: 1.6l/100km, EV range 84km

PRICE: $62,990-$79,990 (current Clean Car Discount $5750)

BYD ATTO 3 (BEV)

“Build Your Dreams” is new to NZ and the Atto 3 is only available with pure-electric power. Yet both have taken the Kiwi market by storm, thanks to some clever battery technology (BYD calls its proprietary system Blade), a lot of interesting features including a revolving touch screen, and very sharp pricing. It’s one of NZ’s top 10 cars year-to-date.

Size-wise, the Atto 3 is in-between compact and medium, so while it might not be the first choice for larger families, it’s a perfectly practical day-to-day car for four, with a good range (you can choose from two battery sizes) and impressive storage.

Being zero-emissions, the Atto 3 will still get the maximum Clean Discount after July; but it’ll drop to $7015.

ENGINE: 50kWh or 60kWh battery with single electric motor

POWER: 150kW/310Nm

GEARBOX: Single-speed automatic, FWD

RANGE: 320-420km

PRICE: $58,990-$70,490 (current Clean Car Discount $8625)

KIA NIRO (HEV, PHEV or BEV)

The compact Niro has always been Kia’s electrified-only model, bringing clean technology at affordable prices. The latest model still does, but this time it’s wrapped up in a striking design package with a wide choice of colour combinations (including that distinctive “blade” down the side) that gives it a real wow-factor.

As always, Niro is available in HEV, PHEV and BEV models, spread across Light, Earth, Water and GT-Line specifications, meaning there’s a choice of 10 individual models. And they all sit under the $80k Discount cap, meaning there are rebates all-round. The PHEV and BEV will also keep theirs from July.

ENGINE: 1.6-litre petrol engine with hybrid electrified system, plug-in hybrid or pure-electric

POWER: 104kW/265Nm, 134kW/265Nm, 150kW/255Nm

GEARBOX: 6-speed automatic or single-speed, FWD

CONSUMPTION: 4.4l/100km, 0.8l/100km (WLTP), EV range 59-65km (PHEV) or 460km (BEV)

PRICE: $44,990-$75,990 (current Clean Car Discount $3418/HEV, $5750/PHEV, $8625/BEV)

TESLA MODEL Y RWD (BEV)

The Model Y SUV has become a new hero car for Tesla in NZ: one of the top 10 selling vehicles overall for the year and a real showcase for the brand’s unique styling and advanced battery technology.

To get the Clean Car Discount you have to stick to the entry rear-drive model (there’s a much faster AWD version at $101,400), but that provides plenty of performance, technology and luxury for the family buyer.

Tesla’s unique battery technology contributes to its famously good EV range figures, so the Model Y is also a tempting low-compromise way to get into zero-emissions motoring for BEV first-timers.

Like our other BEVs, the Model Y RWD will qualify for $7015 back after July.

ENGINE: 60kWh battery with single electric motor

POWER: 220kW/420Nm

GEARBOX: Single-speed automatic, RWD

RANGE: 455KM (WLTP)

PRICE: $71,400 (current Clean Car Discount $8625)

OPEL MOKKA-E (BEV)

It looks distinctive, but there’s plenty that’s familiar about the Opel Mokka-e. It’s based on the same proven platform and technology as models from sister brand Peugeot, including the e-2008. There’s a petrol version that also gets a rebate, but we’re focusing on the BEV for a very good reason.

There’s a slightly revised model on the way with increased range, so Opel NZ is giving the flagship SRi a huge push by matching the current Clean Car Discount. Buy this $69,990 model before June and you’ll get $8625 from the Government and another $8625 discount from Opel, meaning a real-world price of $53,100. The company has cars to deliver, so that’s an offer you can capitalise on right now.

And yes, this is another one that’ll keep the maximum $7015 Discount from July. But $7015 is a lot less than $17,250.

ENGINE: 50kWh battery with single electric motor

POWER: 100kW/260Nm

GEARBOX: Single-speed automatic, RWD

RANGE: 363km

PRICE: $62,990-$69,990 (current Clean Car Discount $8625, Opel NZ will match for SRi for total of $17,250 discount until the end of May)